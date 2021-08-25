WATAUGA — The High Country Beer Fest is requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the festival in order to attend.
The festival stated on its website that the requirements are being implemented due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and "concern for safety of all attendees at the High Country Beer Fest."
"We regret that we have to do this, but we want everyone to be safe while enjoying the event," the website stated. "We believe that one of the options should work for everyone."
Patrons of the festival will have to present the vaccine card, a photo or a digital copy of their card with their ticket and ID at the entrance.
The 14 annual High Country Beer Fest takes place on Aug. 28. More information on the event can be found at hcbeerfest.com/2021.
AppHealthCare offers free drive through testing Monday Through Friday 8:30 to 10 a.m. with no appointment needed.
Boone Drug offers rapid tests by appointment for more information call (828) 264-8929. CVS Pharmacy and FastMed Urgent Care also offer testing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.