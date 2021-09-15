BOONE — Harris Teeter will have new temporary hours starting Sept. 15, the company announced on its COVID-19 response page.
Harris Teeter’s temporary store hours of operations will be 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Also effective Sept. 15, until further notice, the Fresh Foods Market Service Counter will close 8 p.m. and all amenities close at 7 p.m. The Butchers & Fisherman's Market Service Counters will close 8 p.m.
"We thank our shoppers and community members for continuing to show care, gratitude and kindness to our hard-working, valued associates as well as your fellow shoppers," the company stated.
More information on Harris Teeter's response to COVID-19 can be found at www.harristeeter.com/harris-teeter-response-to-covid-19.
Harris Teeter is currently seeking to hire more than 5,000 associates to fill retail and distribution center positions company-wide to support the needs of its shoppers and communities.
To learn more about working at Harris Teeter, apply for open positions at myhtcareers.referrals.selectminds.com/.
