BOONE — The Harlem Globetrotters announced they were postponing their March 24 game at the Holmes Center.
The Globetrotters made the announcement on their website www.harlemglobetrotters.com on March 12. The site said that rescheduled date would be announced in the future.
Those who bought tickets to the event are encouraged by the website to keep them to be used at a rescheduled date. The Globetrotters site said that “We will be suspending all remaining games scheduled on their domestic and international tours through mid-May in order to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
The Globetrotters have postponed several events, including in Fayetteville, Greensboro, Greeneville, N.C., Winston-Salem and Charlotte. A performance in St. John, New Brunswick, Canada. for April 19 is the latest appearance on the team’s website to be postponed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.