BOONE — A Federal Emergency Management Agency mobile vaccine unit will be on the campus of Appalachian State University administering COVID-19 vaccines through Wednesday, Sept. 22.
The FEMA mobile vaccine team is offering Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for students and employees, as well as any other member of the general public free of charge.
The mobile unit will be on Sanford Mall Monday through Wednesday.
Every student, staff or faculty member who provides their fully vaccinated status to the university is entered in a pool for prize drawings. To date, $100,000 in scholarships to vaccinated students, as well as numerous other prizes, have been awarded.
Other prizes include:
- Game day and tailgate packages.
- Apple AirPod bundles.
- On-campus parking passes (for fall 2021 through summer 2022).
- Appalachian Ski Mtn. season passes.
- $100 University Bookstore gift cards.
- $100 Walmart gift cards.
- Local restaurant gift cards.
Vaccines and prizes are federally funded, according to the university.
