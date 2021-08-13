WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for both the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine on Aug. 12 to allow for the use of an additional dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.
Specifically, the FDA authorized a third COVID-19 dose for solid organ transplant recipients or those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise.
“The country has entered yet another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the FDA is especially cognizant that immunocompromised people are particularly at risk for severe disease. After a thorough review of the available data, the FDA determined that this small, vulnerable group may benefit from a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Vaccines,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock in a statement. “Today’s action allows doctors to boost immunity in certain immunocompromised individuals who need extra protection from COVID-19. As we’ve previously stated, other individuals who are fully vaccinated are adequately protected and do not need an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine at this time. The FDA is actively engaged in a science-based, rigorous process with our federal partners to consider whether an additional dose may be needed in the future.”
A day after the FDA authorized the third shot, an advisory committee within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted to allow the third shot for those with weakened immune systems.
According to the FDA, people who are immunocompromised in a manner similar to those who have undergone solid organ transplantation have a reduced ability to fight infections and other diseases, and they are especially vulnerable to infections, including COVID-19. The FDA stated in a release that it evaluated information on the use of a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Vaccines in these individuals and determined that the administration of third vaccine doses may increase protection in this population.
These patients should be counseled to maintain physical precautions to help prevent COVID-19, the department stated. In addition, close contacts of immunocompromised persons should get vaccinated, as appropriate for their health status, to provide increased protection to their loved ones.
AppHealthCare spokesperson Melissa Bracey said the organization has enough vaccines to ensure they can give a third shot to those who qualify. She said that clinics solely for a third shot could be a possibility.
“We would also work closely with other vaccine providers in our community to ensure efforts are coordinated,” Bracey said.
In just the last few weeks, Bracey said there has been an increase for the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. She said that for the timeframe of July 1 to July 12, there were 26 first doses administered. For the timeframe of Aug. 1 to Aug. 12, there were 108 first doses administered.
“We urge people to get vaccinated now. If you have been waiting to get vaccinated, the time to get it is now,” Bracey said in a statement. “If you are unvaccinated, you are at increased risk of getting COVID-19 and we don’t want to see anyone experience adverse outcomes due to this virus. We are concerned with the increase in cases, hospitalizations, and not enough of our population being vaccinated that we will continue to see this virus impact our everyday lives. The vaccines are doing their job. They were created to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death and they are doing that.”
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is currently authorized for emergency use in individuals ages 12 and older, and the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is authorized for emergency use in individuals ages 18 and older. Both vaccines are administered as a series of two shots: the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is administered three weeks apart, and the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is administered one month apart.
The authorizations for these vaccines have been amended to allow for an additional, or third, dose to be administered at least 28 days following the two-dose regimen of the same vaccine to individuals 18 years of age or older (ages 12 or older for Pfizer-BioNTech) who have undergone solid organ transplantation, or who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise.
To schedule a vaccine appointment or for more information visit www.apphealthcare.com/ or call (828) 264-4995.
