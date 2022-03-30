The following COVID-19 information is compiled from local and state agencies from March 15 to March. 22. This will be the last weekly COIVD-19 round up. Updates on COVID-19 can be found by visiting wataugademocrat.com.
Cases
Watauga County has reached 12,151 total COVID-19 cases as of March 29 — an increase of approximately 71 cases from March 22. AppHealthCare changed its data and is now showing how many new positive cases were reported in the last five days instead of daily active cases. As of March 29, 19 new cases were reported to AppHealthCare in the previous five days.
Fifty-nine community members have died from COVID-19 in Watauga County. One death was reported on March 15, two deaths were reported on March 4 and one death was reported on March 6 by AppHealthCare. Another death from COVID-19 was reported in a Watauga County resident on Feb. 10 and another was reported on Feb. 7.
The Triad HealthCare Preparedness Coalition region — which includes Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin — reports 102 people are hospitalized, with 15 of those in the ICU as of March 28.
The App State COVID-19 dashboard reports 5 COVID-19 cases reported among students in the last five days and 2 among employees in the last 5 days as of March 28. For the week of March 21, App State conducted 283 on-campus COVID-19 tests with 5 coming back positive. Since Aug. 1, the university has conducted 34,071 on-campus COVID-19 tests with 1,626 — or 4.8 percent — coming back positive.
Vaccines
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports Watauga County has administered 33,585 first dose COVID-19 vaccines as of March 28. NCDHHS also reports 31,515 people have completed the vaccine series in Watauga County as of March 28. The number of people vaccinated with a booster in Watauga County stands at 17,640 as of March 28.
As of March 28, 60 percent of the population in Watauga County has been at least partially vaccinated and 56 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.
App State reports 81 percent of students are vaccinated and 90 percent of employees are vaccinated as of March 28.
State update
People caring for family and friends who require assistance with physical care, emotional support or help around the house can access free, skills-based learning through the North Carolina Caregiver Portal.
Approximately 1 in 4 adults in North Carolina provide regular care or support to an older adult with a long-term illness or disability, meaning there are between 1.4 and 1.7 million unpaid family caregivers in the state.
The Caregiver Portal is the only clinically validated eLearning program for family caregivers and is available for free to all North Carolinians. It includes self-paced, skills-based modules on topics ranging from dementia and daily care tasks to self-care for caregivers. The portal also connects caregivers to state and regional resources such as caregiver support programs, community-based services and support groups.
“Often, family and friends enter the caregiver role with little to no warning, or training,” said Joyce Massey-Smith, Director of the Division of Aging and Adult Services. “Through the Caregiver Portal they are able to quickly access valuable content at no-cost, helping them to better support their loved one and themselves.”
Following the end of their regular season, the UNC-Chapel Hill Men’s Basketball players partnered with Trualta, which provides the portal in partnership with NCDHHS, to launch a special Instagram series to support caregivers across the state. In its first week, the partnership helped NCDHHS reach 5% more caregivers through the portal.
“North Carolina is renowned as an innovative state in the aging network, but this partnership demonstrates their commitment to reaching caregivers in new ways,” said Leda Rosenthal, Trualta’s Director of Growth.
To access the N.C. Caregiver Portal and sign up for free resources, visit: get.nc-caregivers.com/basketball/.
