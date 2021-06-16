The following COVID-19 information is compiled from local and state agencies from June 7 to June 15. This weekly update will present the latest COVID-19 information as of publication.
Cases
Watauga County experienced an increase of seven total COVID-19 cases since June 7 to reach 4,744 total cases as of June 15. The active case count has increased slightly during the course of the week with 10 total active cases as of June 15.
AppHealthCare reported no new deaths in the week of June 7 to June 15. The last reported death was on Feb. 16.
As of June 15, AppHealthCare reported 149 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic started in its three-county district that also includes Ashe and Alleghany counties.
AppHealthCare reported one active cluster in Watauga County in its last situation update on June 11. In its COVID-19 situation report, AppHealthCare reported one cluster at:
- Hospitality House with 19 total cases. The last positive result came on May 25, and as of the last report zero cases are active.
The Watauga County Detention Center recently had a COVID-19 outbreak among nearly 40 staff and inmates. AppHealthCare has not reported any new or active cases at the detention center.
Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell said on June 9 that the Ashe County Detention Facility may be on the verge of having its first COVID-19 outbreak.
“This morning we received news of two inmates who were housed in the Ashe County Detention Facility for Watauga County have tested positive for the coronavirus after spending time inside our facility,” Howell said in a statement. “AppHealthCare notified the sheriff’s office after the two inmates were returned to the Watauga Detention facility and tested positive for COVID-19 virus. We are following all recommended procedures by AppHealthCare to get a full assessment of the situation.”
Howell said that while the Ashe County Detention Facility’s primary functions are for the care of staff and inmates, Ashe officials wanted to assure the public that they were taking every precaution to keep all who are involved safe and the potential of spread contained.
“We are extremely fortunate to have a committed, compassionate staff who work as a team for Ashe County. We have been extremely blessed up to this point that our protocols and hard work in protecting everyone to this point has worked,” Howell said.
Vaccines
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports Watauga County has administered 27,702 first dose COVID-19 vaccines as of June 14 — an increase of a little less than 500 first does vaccines from last week. NCDHHS also reports 25,229 people have completed the vaccine series in Watauga County — up nearly 600 from June 7.
As of June 14, approximately 49 percent — roughly the same as last week — of the population in Watauga County has been at least partially vaccinated and about 45 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated — up about 1 percent from last week — according to NCDHHS.
NCDHHS reports that about 79 percent of that population in Watauga County that is 75 and older has been fully vaccinated.
State update
Gov. Roy Cooper issued a new executive order June 11 extending North Carolina’s mask mandate for many at-risk settings, including public schools, health care facilities and detention centers. Cooper had issued the original mask mandate order in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The order also extends North Carolina’s state of emergency, which has been in place since March 2020.
Read the order at files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO220-Extension-of-EO215.pdf.
Cooper said that the mask mandates remain in place in certain settings based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, at least partly deriving information from vaccination rates.
