The following COVID-19 information is compiled from local and state agencies from June 29 to July 6. This weekly update will present the latest COVID-19 information as of publication.
Cases
Watauga County experienced an increase of 21 total COVID-19 cases since June 29 to reach 4,776 total cases as of July 6. The active case count has decreased during the course of the week with only one active cases as of July 6.
AppHealthCare reported no new deaths in the week of June 29 to July 5. The last reported death was on Feb. 16 and the current number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Watauga County stands at 31.
As of June 22, AppHealthCare reported 149 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic started in its three-county district that also includes Ashe and Alleghany counties.
AppHealthCare reported one active cluster in Watauga County in its last situation update on June 18. In its COVID-19 situation report, AppHealthCare reported one cluster at:
- Hospitality House with 19 total cases. The last positive result came on May 25, and as of the last report zero cases are active.
According to AppHealthCare, an outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory confirmed cases. A cluster is defined as a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases. An outbreak or cluster is considered over if 28 days have passed after the latest date of symptom onset in a symptomatic person or first date of specimen collection from the most recent asymptomatic person.
Vaccines
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports Watauga County has administered 28,480 first dose COVID-19 vaccines as of July 6 — an increase of approximately 100 doses from last week. NCDHHS also reports 26,630 people have completed the vaccine series in Watauga County — up more than 100 from June 29.
As of July 6, 51 percent of the population in Watauga County has been at least partially vaccinated and about 47 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.
State update
To help Medicaid beneficiaries get the accurate information they need to make an informed decision about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will reimburse Medicaid providers for providing counseling on the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination, NCDHHS stated June 23.
NC Medicaid providers can now be reimbursed for up to 15 minutes for preventive medicine counseling and/or risk factor reduction intervention provided to an individual related to COVID-19 vaccination when provided to Medicaid beneficiaries. Many children do not yet qualify for the vaccine, but their family members do. Parents or guardians of children receiving Medicaid — even if they are uninsured — can also receive counseling from their child’s doctor. Medicaid providers will be reimbursed for this counseling as well.
“It is our hope that other payers will adopt this additional reimbursement to acknowledge the time and effort front line practices are investing so that more COVID-19 vaccine makes it to North Carolinians before flu season arrives,” said Shannon Dowler, Chief Medical Officer of Medicaid at NCDHHS.
Research done nationally and in North Carolina shows medical professionals are one of the top trusted sources for information about COVID-19 vaccines. With many North Carolinians still having questions about the vaccines, the additional payment for counseling will support health care providers in taking the time needed to understand a patient’s concerns and answer their questions.
NCDHHS has a toolkit to help health care providers promote vaccination within their practices. Healthcare providers are encouraged to use the materials to encourage patients to get vaccinated.
There is increasing urgency for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the more dangerous new Delta variant is rapidly spreading in the United States, including in North Carolina. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified the Delta variant as a “variant of concern” because it spreads faster than current COVID-19 variants. Early data have also shown a possible increased risk of hospitalization in people infected with the Delta variant. The currently available COVID-19 vaccines are the best protection against the virus and its variants.
More information is available in the special bulletin about NC Medicaid’s new reimbursement code at tinyurl.com/kwe2c8ka.
