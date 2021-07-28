The following COVID-19 information is compiled from local and state agencies from July 20 to July 27. This weekly update will present the latest COVID-19 information as of publication.
Cases
Watauga County experienced an increase of nearly 80 total COVID-19 cases since July 13 to reach 4,879 total cases as of July 27. The active case count has increased during the course of the week with 20 active cases as of July 27.
AppHealthCare reported no new deaths the week of July 20 to July 27. The agency did report one new death during the week of July 6 to July 13 bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Watauga County to 32.
As of July 27, AppHealthCare reported 150 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic started in its three-county district that also includes Ashe and Alleghany counties.
AppHealthCare reported zero active clusters in Watauga County as of its July 23 COVID-19 situation update.
Vaccines
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports Watauga County has administered 28,865 first dose COVID-19 vaccines as of July 26 — an increase of more than 170 doses from last week. NCDHHS also reports 27,095 people have completed the vaccine series in Watauga County — up more than 100 from last week.
As of July 26, 51 percent of the population in Watauga County has been at least partially vaccinated and about 48 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.
State update
After months of decline, North Carolina is experiencing a rapid increase in COVID-19 spread among those who are unvaccinated, as stated by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on July 23
On July 22, 1,998 cases were reported to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and 817 people are hospitalized with 132 admitted in the past 24 hours. There have been 9,053 cases reported over the past seven days compared to 5,441 cases in the preceding seven days — a 66 percent increase — and hospitalizations doubled since July 9 and are at the highest rate they have been since May 11.
“Unvaccinated North Carolinians are unnecessarily getting sick, being hospitalized and dying,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen. “Don’t wait to vaccinate. And if you haven’t gotten your shot, you need to wear a mask indoors at all times when you are in public spaces.”
The state’s other key metrics are also increasing, including the number of people going to the emergency department with COVID-like symptoms and the percent of tests that are positive — which has been over 6 percent for the past week. In addition, this week’s updated County Alert System has one red county with critical viral and spread and 12 orange counties with substantial spread, up from one two weeks ago.
More than 94 percent of recent North Carolina cases are in people who were not fully vaccinated, according to WCDHHS. People who are unvaccinated are at risk for infection by the more contagious and potentially more dangerous Delta variant. Patients who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 and are at higher risk for severe illness should talk to their health care provider to see if monoclonal antibody therapy is an option for them.
NCDHHS urges all unvaccinated North Carolinians age 12 and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine to protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death. Rigorous clinical trials among thousands of people ages 12 and older, have proven vaccines are safe and effective.
More than 160 million Americans have now been vaccinated. NCDHHS stated that vaccines are the best protection from COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths, as well as complications from the virus. Research has shown even people who had a mild case of COVID-19 may struggle with long-term effects like shortness of breath, chest pain and brain fog.
To date, 60 percent of North Carolina adults have received at least one dose and 57 percent are fully vaccinated. To find a location to administer a vaccine, use the Find a Vaccine Location tool at myspot.nc.gov or call (888) 675-4567. Community members can also text their zip code to 438829 to find vaccine locations near them.
