The following COVID-19 information is compiled from local and state agencies from Jan. 25 to Feb. 1.
Cases
Watauga County has reached 10,015 total COVID-19 cases as of Feb. 1 — an increase of approximately 859 cases from Jan. 25. AppHealthCare changed its data and is now showing how many new positive cases were reported in the last five days instead of daily active cases. As of Feb. 1, 672 new cases were reported to AppHealthCare in the previous five days.
As of Feb. 1, Watauga Medical Center had 28 COVID-19 patients. Nineteen of the 28 cases were unvaccinated. Of the nine patients who are vaccinated, four had boosters.
One new death was reported in the Jan. 31 update and three deaths were reported in the Jan. 26 AppHealthCare update in Watauga County to bring the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 51. AppHealthCare reported one death on Jan. 20 and two deaths in its Dec. 28 update.
The Triad HealthCare Preparedness Coalition region — which includes Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin — reports 1,087 people are hospitalized, with 201 of those in the ICU as of Jan. 31.
AppHealthCare reported five active clusters in Watauga County as of its last situation update on Jan. 28. In its COVID-19 situation report, AppHealthCare reported clusters at:
- The Hospitality House with 25 cumulative cases. The last positive result was on Jan. 25, and as of the last report two cases were active.
- The Foley Center with 11 cumulative cases. The last positive result came on Jan. 26, and as of the last report three cases were active.
- Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation with 13 cumulative cases. The last positive case result came on Jan. 24, and as of the last report seven cases were active.
- App State wrestling with 11 cumulative cases. The last positive result came on Jan. 4, and as of the last report zero cases were active.
- App State Women’s Basketball with six cumulative cases. The last positive result came on Jan. 3, and as of the last report zero cases were active.
- Watauga County Detention Center with 22 cumulative cases. The last positive result came on Jan. 24, and as of the last report 14 cases were active.
- Deerfield Ridge with four cumulative cases. The last positive result came on Jan. 20, and as of the last report zero cases were active.
- Laurel Creek Residential Hall with seven cumulative cases. The last positive result came on Jan. 25, and as of the last report two cases were active.
The App State COVID-19 dashboard reports 169 COVID-19 cases reported among students in the last five days and 16 among employees in the last 5 days as of Jan. 31. For the week of Jan. 24, App State conducted 1,545 on-campus COVID-19 tests with 227 — or 14.7 percent — coming back positive. Since Aug. 1, the university has conducted 29,456 on-campus COVID-19 tests with 1,429 — or 4.9 percent — coming back positive.
Vaccines
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports Watauga County has administered 33,353 first dose COVID-19 vaccines as of Jan. 31. NCDHHS also reports 31,128 people have completed the vaccine series in Watauga County as of Jan. 31. The number of people vaccinated with a booster in Watauga County stands at 15,857 as of Jan. 31.
As of Jan. 31, 59 percent of the population in Watauga County has been at least partially vaccinated and 55 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.
App State reports 81 percent of students are vaccinated and 90 percent of employees are vaccinated as of Jan. 31.
State update
North Carolina households receiving Food and Nutrition Services benefits will continue to receive the maximum amount for their household size for the month of February, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced. FNS recipients have been receiving the maximum allotment, though they may qualify for less, since March 2020 to help families access food during the COVID-19 pandemic and compensate for financial and economic hardships resulting from the pandemic and widespread business and industry closures.
Automated supplements will be issued for February 2022 to all active FNS recipients in North Carolina up to the maximum allotment for their household size. These additional benefits will help families purchase food for their households due to the current economic crisis resulting from the pandemic. FNS recipients do not have to take any action to receive these additional food benefits as they will be placed directly on their EBT cards. The supplements will be distributed to batches of recipients each workday until all eligible recipients with active FNS cases have been supplemented.
For all FNS applications and recertifications approved after the February supplement issuance dates, benefits will be issued in weekly batches to ensure eligible recipients with active cases are supplemented to the max allotment for February 2022.
There are three ways to check on the amount of your benefits:
- Download the ebtEDGE mobile app. The app is available as a free download on the Apple Store and Google Play.
- Visit
- . Click on More Information under EBT Cardholder. You will be prompted to login and/or register your account.
- Contact the North Carolina EBT Call Center at 1-866-719-0141.
Residents can apply for FNS benefits online with ePass or by filling out a paper application and mailing it to or dropping it off at their county Department of Social Services. If recipients have any other questions about these changes, recipients should contact their local DSS office.
More information about FNS benefits in North Carolina can be found at www.ncdhhs.gov/FNS.
