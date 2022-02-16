The following COVID-19 information is compiled from local and state agencies from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15.
Cases
Watauga County has reached 10,789 total COVID-19 cases as of Feb. 15 — an increase of approximately 279 cases from Feb. 8. AppHealthCare changed its data and is now showing how many new positive cases were reported in the last five days instead of daily active cases. As of Feb. 15, 209 new cases were reported to AppHealthCare in the previous five days.
One new death from COVID-19 was reported in a Watauga County resident on Feb. 10 and another was reported on Feb. 7 and another on Feb. 3. Another death was reported in the Jan. 31 update and three deaths were reported in the Jan. 26 AppHealthCare update in Watauga County to bring the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 51.
The Triad HealthCare Preparedness Coalition region — which includes Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin — reports 647 people are hospitalized, with 116 of those in the ICU as of Feb. 14.
The App State COVID-19 dashboard reports 36 COVID-19 cases reported among students in the last five days and 13 among employees in the last 5 days as of Feb. 14. For the week of Feb. 7, App State conducted 858 on-campus COVID-19 tests with 46 — or 5.4 percent — coming back positive. Since Aug. 1, the university has conducted 31,449 on-campus COVID-19 tests with 1,570 — or 5 percent — coming back positive.
Vaccines
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports Watauga County has administered 33,445 first dose COVID-19 vaccines as of Feb. 14. NCDHHS also reports 31,275 people have completed the vaccine series in Watauga County as of Feb. 14. The number of people vaccinated with a booster in Watauga County stands at 16,844 as of Feb. 14.
As of Feb. 14, 60 percent of the population in Watauga County has been at least partially vaccinated and 56 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.
App State reports 81 percent of students are vaccinated and 90 percent of employees are vaccinated as of Feb. 14.
State update
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services encourages North Carolinians to seek mental health support through the Hope4NC helpline (1-855-587-3463) available 24/7 via call, text or chat.
“The pandemic has led to nearly every North Carolinian experiencing stress, anxiety, loss and other threats to their mental health and wellness,” said NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley. “No one should feel alone in this moment. Remember that speaking up and seeking help is an empowering first step toward recovery.”
The Hope4NC helpline provides free and confidential emotional support and connects people with counseling referrals and community resources. Hope4NC can also help people who do not have insurance find behavioral health, mental health and substance use services.
“The Hope4NC helpline services, along with other efforts by the department, are intentionally designed to provide better links to care and support for individuals with mental health needs, recognizing that there are often unique challenges in historically marginalized communities,” said Victor Armstrong, NCDHHS Chief Health Equity Officer.
The Hope4NC helpline offers emotional support and resources for all, including underserved populations as part of these overall efforts. Spanish-language assistance is also available.
North Carolina native and hip-hop artist Rapsody has produced a video to help spread the word about Hope4NC. The team at NCDHHS encourages people to view the video and share it with others who may need the encouragement.
“Seeking help for mental health issues is as important as seeking help for physical health issues, and Hope4NC is here to help,” said Deepa Avula, Director for the Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Use Services.
The Hope4NC Helpline (1-855-587-3463) responds to texts and calls day or night, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Online chat is also available via the Hope4NC website. Additional resources and information on staying physically and mentally healthy can be found on the Wellness Resources webpage on the NCDHHS COVID-19 website: covid19.ncdhhs.gov.
The initial phase of the Hope4NC program was funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the Center for Mental Health Services within the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Funding for the ongoing helpline is through the SAMHSA Community Mental Health Services Block Grant.
