The following COVID-19 information is compiled from local and state agencies from Feb. 23 to March. 1.
Cases
Watauga County has reached 11,758 total COVID-19 cases as of March 1 — an increase of approximately 825 cases from Feb. 23. AppHealthCare changed its data and is now showing how many new positive cases were reported in the last five days instead of daily active cases. As of March 1, 106 new cases were reported to AppHealthCare in the previous five days.
Fifty-five community members have died from COVID-19 in Watauga County. One new death from COVID-19 was reported in a Watauga County resident on Feb. 10 and another was reported on Feb. 7 and another on Feb. 3. Another death was reported in the Jan. 31 update and three deaths were reported in the Jan. 26 AppHealthCare update in Watauga County.
The Triad HealthCare Preparedness Coalition region — which includes Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin — reports 299 people are hospitalized, with 57 of those in the ICU as of Feb. 28.
The App State COVID-19 dashboard reports 10 COVID-19 cases reported among students in the last five days and four among employees in the last 5 days as of Feb. 28. For the week of Feb. 21, App State conducted 659 on-campus COVID-19 tests with 13 — or 2 percent — coming back positive. Since Aug. 1, the university has conducted 32,863 on-campus COVID-19 tests with 1,609 — or 4.9 percent — coming back positive.
Vaccines
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports Watauga County has administered 33,498 first dose COVID-19 vaccines as of Feb. 28. NCDHHS also reports 31,392 people have completed the vaccine series in Watauga County as of Feb. 28. The number of people vaccinated with a booster in Watauga County stands at 17,164 as of Feb. 28.
As of Feb. 28, 60 percent of the population in Watauga County has been at least partially vaccinated and 56 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.
App State reports 81 percent of students are vaccinated and 90 percent of employees are vaccinated as of Feb. 28.
State update
To ensure more North Carolinians have access to the information they need to make decisions about their health and wellbeing, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has made key COVID-19 vaccine information available in the state’s most used languages. In addition to a dedicated Spanish webpage for COVID-19 vaccines, vacunate.nc.gov, materials and videos in English and Spanish, NCDHHS now has COVID-19 vaccine materials in the state’s five other most used languages.
In a state as diverse as North Carolina where more than 11.8 percent of the state’s population uses a language other than English at home, providing information in multiple languages is part of the department’s ongoing commitment to health equity.
Information outlining the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, the right to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine and the importance of vaccination for kids and teens was translated into Arabic, Chinese, Korean, Russian and Vietnamese and is available for download in the COVID-19 Communications Toolkit.
“COVID-19 brought the inequities in our systems into focus, including how language can be a major barrier to getting critical health information,” said Victor Armstrong, MSW, NCDHHS Chief Health Equity Officer. “Delivering information in words that people understand is the first step in creating a fair and just opportunity for them to live their healthiest lives.”
NCDHHS is partnering with more than 36 organizations, including those that work closely with refugee and immigrant communities, to distribute these new materials. These organizations also helped review materials to ensure the translations were accurate and culturally competent.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, NCHDHHS has ensured up-to-date information on treatment, vaccination and other topics is available in English and Spanish. Since March 2021, NCDHHS has hosted six Spanish-language town halls, or Cafecitos, covering a range of COVID-19 topics. Materials for the StrongSchoolsNC school testing program were made available in the Fall of 2021 in 21 languages to meet the needs and requests of participating school districts.
NCDHHS also makes sure information about COVID-19 is accessible to North Carolina’s 1.2 million people who are Deaf, Hard of Hearing or DeafBlind. All press briefings are interpreted in American Sign Language as well as captioned. Captioned, ASL videos with information about COVID-19 and the vaccine are available on our website.
The COVID-19 website is screen reader compatible for those who are blind or low-vision.
The department is taking steps to expand services that address language access, but acknowledges it has a long way to go when it comes to information outside of COVID-19. NCDHHS plans to provide free training and technical assistance to organizations on cultural competence providers and language access, based on the National Standards for Culturally and Linguistically Appropriate Services in Health and Health Care, a set of 15 action steps that organizations take to reduce the cultural and linguistic barriers that diminish quality care and sustain health disparities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.