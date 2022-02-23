The following COVID-19 information is compiled from local and state agencies from Feb. 15 to Feb. 23.
Cases
Watauga County has reached 10,933 total COVID-19 cases as of Feb. 22 — an increase of approximately 144 cases from Feb. 15. AppHealthCare changed its data and is now showing how many new positive cases were reported in the last five days instead of daily active cases. As of Feb. 22, 131 new cases were reported to AppHealthCare in the previous five days.
Fifty-five community members have died from COVID-19 in Watauga County. One new death from COVID-19 was reported in a Watauga County resident on Feb. 10 and another was reported on Feb. 7 and another on Feb. 3. Another death was reported in the Jan. 31 update and three deaths were reported in the Jan. 26 AppHealthCare update in Watauga County.
The Triad HealthCare Preparedness Coalition region — which includes Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin — reports 441 people are hospitalized, with 84 of those in the ICU as of Feb. 21.
The App State COVID-19 dashboard reports 18 COVID-19 cases reported among students in the last five days and 5 among employees in the last 5 days as of Feb. 21. For the week of Feb. 14, App State conducted 755 on-campus COVID-19 tests with 26 — or 3.4 percent — coming back positive. Since Aug. 1, the university has conducted 32,204 on-campus COVID-19 tests with 1,596 — or 5 percent — coming back positive.
Vaccines
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports Watauga County has administered 33,466 first dose COVID-19 vaccines as of Feb. 21. NCDHHS also reports 31,305 people have completed the vaccine series in Watauga County as of Feb. 21. The number of people vaccinated with a booster in Watauga County stands at 16,944 as of Feb. 21.
As of Feb. 21, 60 percent of the population in Watauga County has been at least partially vaccinated and 56 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.
App State reports 81 percent of students are vaccinated and 90 percent of employees are vaccinated as of Feb. 21.
State update
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its recommendations for COVID-19 vaccination for people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.
Emerging data suggest some people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems do not always build the same level of immunity compared to people who are not immunocompromised. The CDC’s recommendations ensure everyone, including people who are the most vulnerable to COVID-19, gets as much protection as possible through vaccination.
For people ages 12 and older who are immunocompromised and who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or ages 18 and older who received the Moderna vaccine, the CDC recommends they receive three initial doses plus a booster dose at least three months after their third dose. This shortens the length of time between an individual’s third dose and their booster, which was previously recommended at least five months after their third dose.
For people ages 18 and older who are immunocompromised and who received a single Johnson & Johnson, the CDC now recommends they receive a total of three vaccine doses, including:
The initial dose of the Johnson & Johnson primary vaccine;
One additional dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna); and
One booster dose (preferably of an mRNA vaccine) at least two months after their second dose.
NCDHHS encourages people who have questions about which booster is right for them to talk with their doctor.
These new recommendations apply to people who are 12 years of age or older. Booster doses are not yet available for children 5 to11 years old. Children ages 5-17 who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may only receive the Pfizer vaccine as their additional dose.
For more information about boosters and additional doses for people who are immunocompromised and where you can find a vaccination appointment nearby, visit MySpot.nc.gov. The North Carolina Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 can also help you make an appointment. It is open 7 a.m.–7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.–4 p.m. on weekends.
