The following COVID-19 information is compiled from local and state agencies from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31.
Cases
Watauga County experienced an increase of 169 total COVID-19 cases since Aug. 24, to reach 5,309 total cases as of Aug. 31. The active case count has increased during the course of the week with 143 active cases as of Aug. 31.
AppHealthCare reported two new deaths from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31. AppHealthCare reported one death on Aug. 25 and another death was reported on Aug. 26. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Watauga County is at 34.
The Triad HealthCare Preparedness Coalition region — which includes Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin — reports 850 people are hospitalized with 235 of those in the ICU as of Aug. 30.
AppHealthCare reported two active clusters in Watauga County as of its last situation update on Aug. 27. In its COVID-19 situation report, AppHealthCare reported clusters at:
- Watauga County Detention Center with three cumulative cases. The last positive result came on July 30, and as of the last report zero cases are active.
- Watauga County Parks and Recreation Summer Camp with 11 cumulative cases. The last positive result came on Aug. 9, and as of the last report zero cases are active.
The App State COVID-19 dashboard reports 81 active COVID-19 cases among students and two among employees as of Aug. 30. For the week ending on Aug. 30, 1,295 COVID-19 tests were conducted with 136 — or 10.5 percent — coming back positive. Since Aug. 1, the university has conducted 2,307 on-campus tests with 216 — or 9.4 percent — coming back positive.
Vaccines
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports Watauga County has administered 30,278 first dose COVID-19 vaccines as of Aug. 30. NCDHHS also reports 27,892 people have completed the vaccine series in Watauga County as of Aug. 30.
As of Aug. 30, 54 percent of the population in Watauga County has been at least partially vaccinated and about 50 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.
App State reports 51 percent students are vaccinated and 88 percent of employees are vaccinated as of Aug. 30.
State update
NCDHHS released new data Aug. 26 in the weekly respiratory surveillance report that showed unvaccinated people were 15.4 times, or 1,540 percent, more likely to die from COVID-19 during the four-week period ending Aug. 21. This comes as the state hit a pandemic high on Aug. 26 with 912 adults in the ICU with COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators also reached a record high at 574.
This week’s respiratory surveillance report is the first to provide age-adjusted death rate data for COVID-19. Adjusting for age is a way to make fairer comparisons between vaccinated and unvaccinated people because the vaccinated population is older than the unvaccinated population and older people are more likely to die from COVID-19, according to NCDHHS. Data is preliminary and is subject to change as additional cases and deaths are reported.
During the week ending Aug. 21, unvaccinated people were also 4.4 times, or 440 percent, more likely to catch COVID-19 than vaccinated people. The difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated teens was even greater during the week ending Aug. 21, 2021, with unvaccinated people aged 12 to 17 being 6.3 times, or 630 percent, more likely to get COVID-19 than vaccinated people in the same age group, according to NCDHHS.
There is urgency to get vaccinated now. North Carolina has been experiencing the fastest acceleration in cases and hospitalizations since the pandemic started. The COVID-19 vaccines authorized and approved in the United States continue to be remarkably effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death, even against the widely circulating Delta variant.
“The vast majority of people dying with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. If you are not vaccinated, please don’t wait until it is too late,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen. “The authorized and approved vaccines have been through rigorous clinical trials and met scientific standards. Millions of North Carolinians have been safely vaccinated.”
There were 187 deaths among unvaccinated persons younger than 65, compared with eight deaths among vaccinated persons younger than 65 during the four-week time period. There were 215 deaths among unvaccinated persons older than 65, compared with 67 deaths among vaccinated persons older than 65.
Vaccines are widely available in North Carolina. To get a free vaccine nearby, visit MySpot.nc.gov or call (888) 675-4567. A community member can also text their zip code to 438829 to find vaccine locations near them.
Anyone who has symptoms of or has been exposed to COVID-19 should get tested as soon as possible. To find a testing site in their community, people can go to www.ncdhhs.gov/GetTested. People who are not experiencing serious symptoms should not go to the emergency department for routine COVID-19 testing. People should seek medical attention immediately for serious symptoms such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, or bluish lips or face.
While vaccines are the best protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death, monoclonal antibody therapy can reduce the severity of COVID-19 symptoms and decrease the likelihood of hospitalization, especially in high-risk patients, according to NCDHHS. If you test positive for COVID-19, monoclonal antibody therapy must be administered within 10 days of your first COVID-19 symptoms, so it is crucial to get tested early.
In addition to getting vaccinated, to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect our communities, NCDHHS recommends everyone wear a mask in indoor public spaces if a community member lives in area of high or substantial levels of transmission as defined by the CDC until more people are vaccinated and viral transmission decreases. In North Carolina, that is now all 100 counties, according to NCDHHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.