The following COVID-19 information is compiled from local and state agencies from Aug. 10 to Aug 17.
Cases
Watauga County experienced an increase of 99 total COVID-19 cases since Aug. 10 to reach 5,035 total cases as of Aug. 17. The active case count has increased during the course of the week with 73 active cases as of Aug. 17.
AppHealthCare reported no new deaths the week of Aug. 10 to Aug. 17. The agency did report one new death during the week of July 6 to July 13 bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Watauga County to 32.
The Triad HealthCare Preparedness Coalition region — which includes Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin — reports 619 people are hospitalized with 161 of those in the ICU as of Aug. 16.
AppHealthCare reported one active cluster in Watauga County as of its last situation update as of Aug. 11. In its COVID-19 situation report, AppHealthCare reported clusters at:
- Watauga County Detention Center with three cumulative cases. The last positive result came on July 30, and as of the last report zero cases are active.
- Watauga County Parks and Recreation Summer Camp with 11 cumulative cases. The last positive result came on Aug. 9, and as of the last report 11 cases are active.
App State will begin updating its COVID-19 dashboard on Aug. 23. The university stated it is working with local public health to determine the metrics that the dashboard will display.
App State Chancellor Sheri Everts announced in an email on Aug. 13 that every student, faculty and staff member who has submitted their full vaccination status will be placed into a pool for prize drawings. Prizes include free parking passes, gift cards for on-campus dining and community businesses, football getaway weekends and more. Additionally, students will be eligible to win $1,000 scholarships.
Vaccines
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports Watauga County has administered 29,706 first dose COVID-19 vaccines as of Aug. 16 — an increase of approximately than 400 doses from last week. NCDHHS also reports 27,486 people have completed the vaccine series in Watauga County as of Aug. 16 — up approximately 150 from last week.
As of Aug. 16, 53 percent of the population in Watauga County has been at least partially vaccinated and about 49 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.
State update
North Carolina providers have now administered more than 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with vaccinations trending upward as the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus spreads through the state, NCDHHS announced Aug. 13.
COVID-19 vaccines are tested, safe and have been shown to be highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19, according to NCDHHS. Sixty-two percent of adults 18 and older in the state have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 58 percent of the adult population is fully vaccinated against the virus.
Last week, overall doses administered for COVID-19 vaccines were up more than 16 percent and first doses increased more than 30 percent compared to two weeks prior.
“Thank you to the many North Carolinians who are protecting themselves and their friends, family and neighbors by getting a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccination,” said Kody Kinsley, NCDHHS chief deputy secretary for health. “This pandemic is not over. The Delta variant is racing across the state, fueled by high rates of unvaccinated individuals. COVID-19 vaccines are our best tool to slow the spread, save lives and put this pandemic in the rearview mirror. Don’t wait – vaccinate.”
NCDHHS stated that the highly contagious Delta variant is currently spreading rapidly throughout the state and North Carolina’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing, particularly among those ages 18-49. An average of more than 5,100 new cases have been reported each day over the last week, more than doubling since July 31.
Hospitalizations have more than doubled since July 27 and are at the highest they have been since Feb. 5, 2021.
NCDHHS recommends that everyone wear a mask in indoor public spaces if they live in area of high or substantial levels of transmission as defined by the CDC until more people are vaccinated and viral transmission decreases. In North Carolina, that is now all 100 counties.
“We are at a critical point in the trajectory of this pandemic. Layered protection is crucial to fight this more contagious Delta variant and weather the storm — vax up, mask up and urge others to do the same,” said Elizabeth Tilson, NCDHHS state health director and chief medical officer.
All unvaccinated North Carolinians age 12 and older are encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccine to protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death. Rigorous clinical trials among thousands of people ages 12 and older have proven vaccines are safe and effective, according to NCDHHS. More than 165 million Americans have been safely vaccinated. NCDHHS added that vaccines are the best protection from COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths, as well as complications from the virus. Research has shown even people who had a mild case of COVID-19 may struggle with long-term effects like shortness of breath, chest pain and brain fog.
Free COVID-19 vaccines are widely available across the state to anyone 12 and older. To find a vaccination center, visit MySpot.nc.gov or call (888) 675-4567. A community member can also text their zip code to 438829 to find nearby vaccine locations.
