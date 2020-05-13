This graph depicts the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported by date of collection, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as of May 13. The last two weeks could be incomplete due to test results that have yet to be confirmed.
RALEIGH — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina will likely crest the 16,000 mark on Wednesday, May 13, as the Raleigh News & Observer reported 15,950 cases as of 11:15 a.m.
The newspaper reports that 615 people in the state have died with the virus. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that 521 people statewide were hospitalized with the virus as of 10:40 a.m. May 13.
The estimate of people who have recovered from the virus is 9,115; the estimate is being provided once per week, on Mondays, by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
As of 11:20 a.m. May 13, 1,371,395 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the U.S., while 82,461 people have died with the virus and 230,287 are estimated to have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.
Nine Watauga County residents have tested positive in addition to one traveler in the county, while cases continue to increase in neighboring counties. Ashe County's case count has risen to 16, according to AppHealthCare. Wilkes County leads area counties with 262 confirmed cases and one COVID-19-related death, according to the News & Observer.
Caldwell County has reported 67 cases as of May 13 and on May 11 reported its first virus-related death in a person under the age of 65 with no reported underlying health conditions, according to county officials.
“The loss of any patient is tragic, and this death points to the importance of taking every precaution to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Anna Martin, Caldwell County public health director, in a statement.
In Tennessee, Johnson County has reported 11 cases and Carter County has reported 18, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Avery County is the lone N.C. county to have no lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date.
As of May 12, AppHealthCare had collected a total of 124 tests — including 34 collected on May 12 — and outside agencies had collected 305 tests in Watauga County to date. The health department has started providing a count of individuals actively being monitored for COVID-19. As of May 12, the department was monitoring eight people in Alleghany County, 29 people in Ashe County, two people in Watauga County and six people residing in other counties.
