BOONE — At Watauga High School on July 18, 533 COVID-19 tests were administered by AppHealthCare and Mako Medical Laboratories employees during a drive-thru testing event.
According to AppHealthCare spokesperson Melissa Bracey, Mako Medical was “responsible for setting up the event, administering the testing and breaking down the event after testing was complete.”
AppHealthCare Director Jennifer Greene was on site on Saturday and several health department staff were available remotely to assist as needed. Bracey said that there were also staff from Watauga Emergency Management and Boone Police Department “to ensure the event was safe for everyone.”
Preliminary test results from Mako Medical showed 16 positive COVID-19 test results “out of the 533 that were tested at the event,” Bracey said on July 20, who also noted that the AppHealthCare dashboard would be updated to reflect additional positive cases.
View updates from AppHealthCare regarding COVID-19 online at www.apphealthcare.com.
