WATAUGA — In recent weeks, COVID-19 cases in Watauga County have steadily decreased, which AppHealthCare Health Director Jennifer Greene said is "positive news."
"It is important to note that even though cases are heading in the right direction, we remain in an area of high virus transmission, which means there is still a lot of virus circulating," Greene said. "We need to mask up while indoors, regardless of vaccination status, while our area has high spread."
At Watauga Medical Center, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System Senior Vice President of System Advancement Rob Hudspeth said the hospital has 12 COVID-19 patients, with all of them unvaccinated as of Oct. 19. Two of the patients are on ventilators.
Since August 2020, the hospital has had 72 people die from COVID-19 with 66 of those unvaccinated, according to Hudspeth who said two people died on Oct. 17 at Watauga Medical Center. Thirty-seven residents of Watauga County have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to AppHealthCare.
In speaking on the hospital staff, Hudspeth said they are exhausted.
"These folks are overworked," Hudspeth said. "It's tough right now."
As of Oct. 19, AppHealthCare reports 75 people are currently active with COVID-19.
"We understand that everyone is tired of dealing with COVID-19 and the effects this virus has had on so many areas of our lives," Greene said. "We continue to urge people who are unvaccinated to get a shot as soon as you can to help protect yourself, family and friends. The COVID-19 vaccines are working like they should and are helping to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death."
With the holidays approaching, Greene encourages people to get vaccinated. She also said everyone six months and older should get a flu vaccine.
"For anyone who is eligible (12 years and older at this time) and has not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine, they can get the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine at the same visit. And, coming soon, we expect children ages 5-11 to be eligible for their COVID-19 vaccine, too. Vaccines are our best protection against viruses, and they are effective in helping to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death."
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 56 percent of Watauga County residents are partially vaccinated against COVID-19, while 52 percent are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Oct. 19.
"Let’s remember to remain hopeful," Greene said. "While none of us can see the future, we know the situation is beginning to look a bit better with our rate of new cases decreasing and vaccinations increasing. Vaccines are working and our efforts to date have been important to protect ourselves and each other."
