BOONE — In partnership with Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, Boone Drug, Boone Fire Department, Watauga County Schools and Watauga County Emergency Management, AppHealthCare is hosting a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine booster clinic for the community on Oct. 16.
The clinic will be at Watauga High School by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. An appointment can be made by calling (828) 795-1970.
AppHealthCare stated it is reaching out directly to individuals by phone, email or text who meet the eligibility requirements. Even if a community member does not receive an invitation to the clinic, they can still schedule an appointment if they meet the eligibility requirements.
The event is for those who have had the Pfizer vaccine and it has been at least six months since they have received their second dose.
Other eligibility requirements include:
- Adults aged 65 or older
- Adults 18 or older who live in a long-term care setting
- Adults 18 or older who have underlying medical conditions
- Adults 18 or older who work or live in a risk setting
More information on COIVD-19 can be found at www.apphealthcare.com/covid-19-information/.
