BOONE — AppHealthCare reported 84 active COVID-19 cases in Watauga County as of Aug. 18, with Appalachian State University reporting 46 active cases among students and employees.
Cumulatively, 397 county residents have tested positive in Watauga, and 169 Appalachian State students, employees and subcontractors have tested positive to date.
In its weekly COVID-19 situation update on Aug. 13, AppHealthCare said that of the newly identified cases for that week, the health department was continuing to see a trend with cases exposed due to close contact with others through living or working closely with others or attending social gatherings.
“We are concerned about increased community transmission with more cases reported,” Jennifer Greene, AppHealthCare health director, said in the Aug. 13 statement. “This virus is highly contagious and sometimes people can spread the virus without realizing it because they have mild or no symptoms at all. By practicing the 3Ws and avoiding large gatherings of people, we can slow the spread together.”
AppHealthCare indicated that the largest percentage of cases in Watauga are in the 18-24 and 25-49 age groups.
“With App State University students returning to campus, we are continuing to work closely with our university partners and provide public health guidance and recommendations to ensure our response efforts are coordinated,” AppHealthCare stated. “Case review is currently occurring each weekday between App State and AppHealthCare and continues on weekends as needed.”
The health department said it is also working with Watauga County Schools as it begins a new school year, and it is continuing work to increase testing opportunities for the community.
“Planning for proactive testing for staff in locations that have opted-in to that service continues,” AppHealthCare stated. “Also, we are conducting response-based testing when data gathered in the case investigation of a positive case informs the need to conduct broader testing. These response-based testing events are intended to focus on areas where there is potential for further spread, a cluster of cases, or an outbreak.”
AppHealthCare noted that PPE (personal protective equipment) levels remain stable in most areas and that turn-around times for testing have improved, with most tests results available within 2-4 days.
In neighboring counties, Ashe County reported 21 active cases among county residents as of Aug. 18, with 175 total cases to date. As of Aug. 17, Avery County had 40 active cases and 139 total, according to the Toe River Health District.
Statewide, the total cases to date numbered 146,779 as of Aug. 18, with 2,396 COVID-19-related deaths to date, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The number of new cases reported each day has been on a downward trend since July 18, when 2,481 new cases were reported. On Aug. 18, 1,263 new cases were reported.
Hospitalizations have also been on a slight downward trend since July 22, when 1,280 people were hospitalized with the virus statewide. On Aug. 16 and 17, the number of people hospitalized dipped below 1,000 for the first time in weeks, but increased to 1,026 on Aug. 18, according to NCDHHS.
