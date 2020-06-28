DHHS logo

Following are updates on COVID-19 cases and test numbers in the U.S., North Carolina and in High Country counties. The following reports may differ from other sources due to the varied reporting times of multiple health agencies and other sources.

N.C. and U.S. Cases

 

Cases

 Deaths

 Hospitalized

 Recovered

 N.C.

62,142

1,322 

 890

36,921

U.S.

2,544,169  

125,768

N/A

685,164

Sources of North Carolina data include the Raleigh News & Observer (June 28) and NCDHHS (June 28). The numbers reported by the newspaper and NCDHHS, including the NCDHHS interactive graphic below this article, may differ as the newspaper updates numbers throughout the day while NCDHHS updates numbers once daily. The number of hospitalized patients represents those currently hospitalized in reporting hospitals and is not a cumulative total of people hospitalized. The estimate of people who have recovered is provided by NCDHHS once per week, on Mondays, and is based on the estimated median recovery time for non-hospitalized cases and for hospitalized cases. U.S. data is from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine (June 28).

High Country Cases

 Resident Cases Active CasesRecovered Deaths 
 Watauga*65 25
 N/A 0
 Ashe*52 9
 N/A 1
 Avery 11 6 5 0
 Caldwell399 204
 191 4
 Wilkes564 N/A 536 6
 Johnson 34 10 24 0
 Carter 49 20 30 1

Sources of case information in Watauga and surrounding counties include AppHealthCare (June 28), Caldwell County Health Department (June 28), Wilkes Health (June 26), Toe River Health District (June 27) and Tennessee Department of Health (June 27). Not all counties report the same categories of data.

*According to AppHealthCare, six residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 thus far in Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties. AppHealthCare also reports that 39 people have tested positive in its three-county service area who are not residents of Watauga, Ashe or Alleghany counties. As of June 28, the health department is also currently monitoring 66 people in Watauga County, 21 people in Ashe and no people who reside outside of the three-county area due to those people being exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case. These individuals are currently in quarantine and monitoring their symptoms.

Testing Numbers

State/County

Tests Completed

N.C.

871,905

Watauga

1,323

Ashe 

587

Avery

1,217

Caldwell

7,050

Wilkes

 N/A

Johnson*

2,470

Carter*

2,565

The above testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include AppHealthCare (June 26), NCDHHS (June 28), Toe River Health District (June 26), Caldwell County Health Department (June 28) and Tennessee Department of Health (June 27). Wilkes Health is not reporting the number of tests completed.

*The Tennessee Department of Health totals include the sum of negative and positive tests for each county but might not reflect pending tests.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.