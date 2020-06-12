DHHS logo

Following are updates on COVID-19 cases and test numbers in the U.S., North Carolina and in High Country counties. The following reports may differ from other sources due to the varied reporting times of multiple health agencies and other sources.

N.C. and U.S. Cases

 

Cases

 Deaths

 Hospitalized

 Recovered

 N.C.

41,416

1,121

 760

 23,653

U.S.

2,039,468

114,357

N/A

540,292

Sources of North Carolina data include the Raleigh News & Observer (June 12) and NCDHHS (June 12). The numbers reported by the newspaper and NCDHHS, including the NCDHHS interactive graphic below this article, may differ as the newspaper updates numbers throughout the day while NCDHHS updates numbers once daily. The number of hospitalized patients represents those currently hospitalized in reporting hospitals and is not a cumulative total of people hospitalized. The estimate of people who have recovered is provided by NCDHHS once per week, on Mondays, and is based on the estimated median recovery time for non-hospitalized cases and for hospitalized cases. U.S. data is from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine (June 12).

High Country Cases

 Resident Cases Active CasesRecovered Deaths 
 Watauga*38 23 N/A 0
 Ashe*42 10 N/A 1
 Avery 8 6 2 0
 Caldwell 240 113 124 3
 Wilkes 536 N/A 486 6
 Johnson 24 7 17 0
 Carter 20 1 19 1

Sources of case information in Watauga and surrounding counties include AppHealthCare (June 12), Caldwell County Health Department (June 12), Wilkes Health (June 12) Toe River Health District (June 12) and Tennessee Department of Health (June 12). Not all counties report the same categories of data.

*According to AppHealthCare, five residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 thus far in Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties. AppHealthCare also reports that 34 people have tested positive in its three-county service area who are not residents of Watauga, Ashe or Alleghany counties. As of June 12, the health department is also currently monitoring 25 people in Watauga County, 33 people in Ashe and no people who reside outside of the three-county area due to those people being exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case. These individuals are currently in quarantine and monitoring their symptoms.

Testing Numbers

State/County

Tests Completed

N.C.

595,697

Watauga

967

Ashe 

408

Avery

873

Caldwell

5,041

Wilkes

 N/A

Johnson*

2,131

Carter*

2,151

The above testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include AppHealthCare (June 12), NCDHHS (June 12), Toe River Health District (June 12), Caldwell County Health Department (June 12) and Tennessee Department of Health (June 12). Wilkes Health is not reporting the number of tests completed.

*The Tennessee Department of Health totals include the sum of negative tests and confirmed cases for each county but might not reflect pending tests.

