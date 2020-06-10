Following are updates on COVID-19 cases and test numbers in the U.S., North Carolina and in High Country counties. The following reports may differ from other sources due to the varied reporting times of multiple health agencies and other sources.
N.C. and U.S. Cases
Cases
Deaths
Hospitalized
Recovered
N.C.
38,393
1,089
780
23,653
U.S.
1,996,960
112,726
N/A
533,504
Sources of North Carolina data include the Raleigh News & Observer (June 10) and NCDHHS (June 10). The numbers reported by the newspaper and NCDHHS, including the NCDHHS interactive graphic below this article, may differ as the newspaper updates numbers throughout the day while NCDHHS updates numbers once daily. The number of hospitalized patients represents those currently hospitalized in reporting hospitals and is not a cumulative total of people hospitalized. The estimate of people who have recovered is provided by NCDHHS once per week, on Mondays, and is based on the estimated median recovery time for non-hospitalized cases and for hospitalized cases. U.S. data is from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine (June 10).
High Country Cases
Resident Cases
Active Cases
Recovered
Deaths
Watauga*
34
21
N/A
0
Ashe*
41
10
N/A
1
Avery
8
6
2
0
Caldwell
227
124
100
3
Wilkes
513
N/A
479
6
Johnson
23
6
17
0
Carter
19
0
18
1
Sources of case information in Watauga and surrounding counties include AppHealthCare (June 10), Caldwell County Health Department (June 9), Wilkes Health (June 9) Toe River Health District (June 9) and Tennessee Department of Health (June 9). Not all counties report the same categories of data.
*According to AppHealthCare, five residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 thus far in Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties. AppHealthCare also reports that 34 people have tested positive in its three-county service area who are not residents of Watauga, Ashe or Alleghany counties. As of June 10, the health department is also currently monitoring 23 people in Watauga County, 34 people in Ashe and no people who reside outside of the three-county area due to those people being exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case. These individuals are currently in quarantine and monitoring their symptoms.
Testing Numbers
State/County
Tests Completed
N.C.
553,650
Watauga
910
Ashe
352
Avery
797
Caldwell
4,746
Wilkes
N/A
Johnson*
2,077
Carter*
2,037
The above testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include AppHealthCare (June 10), NCDHHS (June 10), Toe River Health District (June 10), Caldwell County Health Department (June 10) and Tennessee Department of Health (June 10). Wilkes Health is not reporting the number of tests completed.
*The Tennessee Department of Health totals include the sum of negative tests and confirmed cases for each county but might not reflect pending tests.
