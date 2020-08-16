This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. A novel coronavirus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, in 2019.
Following are updates on COVID-19 cases and test numbers in the U.S., North Carolina and in High Country counties. The following reports may differ from other sources due to the varied reporting times of multiple health agencies and other sources.
N.C. and U.S. Cases
Cases
Deaths
Hospitalized
Recovered
N.C.
140,952
2,347
934
116,969
U.S.
5,403,218
170,052
N/A
1,833,067
North Carolina data comes from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (Aug. 16). The number of hospitalized patients represents those currently hospitalized in reporting hospitals and is not a cumulative total of people hospitalized. The estimate of people who have recovered is provided by NCDHHS once per week, on Mondays, and is based on the estimated median recovery time for non-hospitalized cases and for hospitalized cases. U.S. data is from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine (Aug. 16).
High Country Cases
Resident Cases
Active Cases
Recovered
Deaths
Watauga
375
99
N/A
0
Ashe
174
52
N/A
1
Avery
132
37
95
0
Caldwell
1,265
566
682
17
Wilkes
910
N/A
N/A
18
Johnson
349
299
50
0
Carter
634
477
151
6
Sources of case information in Watauga and surrounding counties include AppHealthCare (Aug. 16), Toe River Health District (Aug. 16), Caldwell County Health Department (Aug. 14), NCDHHS (Aug. 16) and Tennessee Department of Health (Aug. 16). Not all counties report the same categories of data.
AppHealthCare District (Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany)*
Residents Hospitalized
Non-Resident Cases
23
57
*Cumulative numbers updated Aug. 16 (not all are active)
As of Aug. 16, AppHealthCare is also currently monitoring 99 people in Watauga County, 66 people in Ashe and 11 people who reside outside of the three-county area due to those people being exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case. These individuals are currently in quarantine and monitoring their symptoms.
Appalachian State
Total Cases
Active Cases
Students
83
31
Employees
19
8
Subcontractors
41
0
*Numbers updated Aug. 16
Appalachian State is reporting all cases among students, employees and subcontractors, regardless of where the cases are located, if they can be confirmed with public health officials. The “employees” category includes both faculty and staff. The “subcontractors” category indicates individuals working on campus construction projects who are employed by private construction companies, rather than the university.
Testing Numbers
State/County
Tests Completed
N.C.
1,924,646
Watauga
7,262
Ashe
3,985
Avery
2,139
Caldwell
16,648
Wilkes
N/A
Johnson
4,584
Carter
10,946
The above testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include AppHealthCare (as of Aug. 8), NCDHHS (Aug. 16), Caldwell County Health Department (Aug. 14), Toe River Health District (Aug. 9) and Tennessee Department of Health (Aug. 16). AppHealthCare is reporting test numbers once per week. Wilkes Health is not reporting the number of tests completed.
