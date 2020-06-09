DHHS logo

Following are updates on COVID-19 cases and test numbers in the U.S., North Carolina and in High Country counties. The following reports may differ from other sources due to the varied reporting times of multiple health agencies and other sources.

As of June 9, 34 cases had been confirmed in Watauga County residents, with 21 of those active and 23 additional people in the county being monitored due to exposure to confirmed cases, according to AppHealthCare. Additionally, 34 people have tested positive in AppHealthCare’s three-county service area (Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany) who are residents of other counties. Five people in the three counties have been hospitalized due to the virus, AppHealthCare reported.

N.C. and U.S. Cases

 

Cases

 Deaths

 Hospitalized

 Recovered

 N.C.

37,266

1,068

 774

 23,653

U.S.

1,973,803

111,751

N/A

518,522

Sources of North Carolina data include the Raleigh News & Observer (June 9) and NCDHHS (June 9). The numbers reported by the newspaper and NCDHHS, including the NCDHHS interactive graphic below this article, may differ as the newspaper updates numbers throughout the day while NCDHHS updates numbers once daily. The number of hospitalized patients represents those currently hospitalized in reporting hospitals and is not a cumulative total of people hospitalized. The estimate of people who have recovered is provided by NCDHHS once per week, on Mondays, and is based on the estimated median recovery time for non-hospitalized cases and for hospitalized cases. U.S. data is from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine (June 9).

High Country Cases

 Resident Cases Active CasesRecovered Deaths 
 Watauga*34 21 N/A 0
 Ashe*41 10 N/A 1
 Avery 8 6 2 0
 Caldwell 214 111 100 3
 Wilkes 513 N/A 477 6
 Johnson 22 6 16 0
 Carter 19 0 18 1

Sources of case information in Watauga and surrounding counties include AppHealthCare (June 9), Caldwell County Health Department (June 9), Wilkes Health (June 9) Toe River Health District (June 9) and Tennessee Department of Health (June 9). Not all counties report the same categories of data.

*According to AppHealthCare, five residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 thus far in Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties. AppHealthCare also reports that 34 people have tested positive in its three-county service area who are not residents of Watauga, Ashe or Alleghany counties. As of June 9, the health department is also currently monitoring 23 people in Watauga County, 34 people in Ashe and no people who reside outside of the three-county area due to those people being exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case. These individuals are currently in quarantine and monitoring their symptoms.

Testing Numbers

State/County

Tests Completed

N.C.

535,711

Watauga

888

Ashe 

339

Avery

645

Caldwell

4,639

Wilkes

 N/A

Johnson*

2,070

Carter*

1,905

The above testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include AppHealthCare (June 9), NCDHHS (June 9), Toe River Health District (June 8), Caldwell County Health Department (June 9) and Tennessee Department of Health (June 9). Wilkes Health is not reporting the number of tests completed.

*The Tennessee Department of Health totals include the sum of negative tests and confirmed cases for each county but might not reflect pending tests.

