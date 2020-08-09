2019 novel coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. A novel coronavirus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, in 2019.

 Image: Centers for Disease Control

Following are updates on COVID-19 cases and test numbers in the U.S., North Carolina and in High Country counties. The following reports may differ from other sources due to the varied reporting times of multiple health agencies and other sources.

N.C. and U.S. Cases

 

Cases

 Deaths

 Hospitalized

 Recovered

 N.C.

136,218

2,168

 1,109

105,093

U.S.

5,044,168  

162,918

N/A

1,656,864

North Carolina data comes from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (Aug. 9). The number of hospitalized patients represents those currently hospitalized in reporting hospitals and is not a cumulative total of people hospitalized. The estimate of people who have recovered is provided by NCDHHS once per week, on Mondays, and is based on the estimated median recovery time for non-hospitalized cases and for hospitalized cases. U.S. data is from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine (Aug. 9).

High Country Cases

 Resident Cases Active CasesRecovered Deaths 
 Watauga316 72
 N/A 0
 Ashe155 56
 N/A 1
 Avery109 28 81 0
 Caldwell1,208 572
 620 16
 Wilkes834 N/A N/A 11
 Johnson280 237 43 0
 Carter 522 393 123 6

Sources of case information in Watauga and surrounding counties include AppHealthCare (Aug. 9), Toe River Health District (Aug. 9), Caldwell County Health Department (Aug. 7), NCDHHS (Aug. 9) and Tennessee Department of Health (Aug. 9). Not all counties report the same categories of data.

AppHealthCare District (Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany)*

 Residents HospitalizedNon-Resident Cases 
 22 57
*Cumulative numbers updated Aug. 9 (not all are active)

As of Aug. 9, AppHealthCare is also currently monitoring 44 people in Watauga County, 71 people in Ashe and four people who reside outside of the three-county area due to those people being exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case. These individuals are currently in quarantine and monitoring their symptoms.

Appalachian State

  Total CasesActive Cases 
 Students 61 13
 Employees 16 9
 Subcontractors 41 0
*Numbers updated Aug. 9

Appalachian State is reporting all cases among students, employees and subcontractors, regardless of where the cases are located, if they can be confirmed with public health officials. The “employees” category includes both faculty and staff. The “subcontractors” category indicates individuals working on campus construction projects who are employed by private construction companies, rather than the university.

Testing Numbers

State/County

Tests Completed

N.C.

1,986,548

Watauga

5,791

Ashe 

2,575

Avery

N/A

Caldwell

15,410

Wilkes

 N/A

Johnson

4,176

Carter

9,244

The above testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include AppHealthCare (as of Aug. 1), NCDHHS (Aug. 9), Caldwell County Health Department (Aug. 7) and Tennessee Department of Health (Aug. 9). AppHealthCare is reporting test numbers once per week. Wilkes Health is not reporting the number of tests completed.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.