2019 novel coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. A novel coronavirus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, in 2019.

 Image: Centers for Disease Control

Following are updates on COVID-19 cases and test numbers in the U.S., North Carolina and in High Country counties. The following reports may differ from other sources due to the varied reporting times of multiple health agencies and other sources.

N.C. and U.S. Cases

 

Cases

 Deaths

 Hospitalized

 Recovered

 N.C.

120,194

1,903

 1,239

92,302

U.S.

4,487,987    

151,834

N/A

1,414,155

Sources of North Carolina data include the Raleigh News & Observer (July 30) and NCDHHS (July 30). The numbers reported by the newspaper and NCDHHS, including the NCDHHS interactive graphic below this article, may differ as the newspaper updates numbers throughout the day while NCDHHS updates numbers once daily. The number of hospitalized patients represents those currently hospitalized in reporting hospitals and is not a cumulative total of people hospitalized. The estimate of people who have recovered is provided by NCDHHS once per week, on Mondays, and is based on the estimated median recovery time for non-hospitalized cases and for hospitalized cases. U.S. data is from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine (July 30).

High Country Cases

 Resident Cases Active CasesRecovered Deaths 
 Watauga261 99
 N/A 0
 Ashe112 42
 N/A 1
 Avery89 25 64 0
 Caldwell1,071 582
 477 12
 Wilkes721 N/A N/A 9
 Johnson92 52 40 0
 Carter 354 262 88 4

Sources of case information in Watauga and surrounding counties include AppHealthCare (July 30), Toe River Health District (July 30), Caldwell County Health Department (July 30), NCDHHS (July 30) and Tennessee Department of Health (July 30). Not all counties report the same categories of data.

AppHealthCare District (Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany)*

 Residents HospitalizedNon-Resident Cases 
 16 54
*Cumulative numbers updated July 30 (not all are active)

As of July 30, AppHealthCare is also currently monitoring 74 people in Watauga County, 50 people in Ashe and nine people who reside outside of the three-county area due to those people being exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case. These individuals are currently in quarantine and monitoring their symptoms.

Appalachian State

  Total CasesActive Cases 
 Students 49 22
 Employees 11 8
 Subcontractors 41 1
*Numbers updated July 30

Appalachian State is reporting all cases among students, employees and subcontractors, regardless of where the cases are located, if they can be confirmed with public health officials. The “employees” category includes both faculty and staff. The “subcontractors” category indicates individuals working on campus construction projects who are employed by private construction companies, rather than the university.

Testing Numbers

State/County

Tests Completed

N.C.

1,724,924

Watauga

5,852

Ashe 

2,503

Avery

1,864

Caldwell

13,903

Wilkes

 N/A

Johnson

3,287

Carter

7,199

The above testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include AppHealthCare (as of July 25), NCDHHS (July 30), Toe River Health District (July 26), Caldwell County Health Department (July 30) and Tennessee Department of Health (July 30). AppHealthCare is reporting test numbers once per week. Wilkes Health is not reporting the number of tests completed.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.