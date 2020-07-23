2019 novel coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. A novel coronavirus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, in 2019.

 Image: Centers for Disease Control

Following are updates on COVID-19 cases and test numbers in the U.S., North Carolina and in High Country counties. The following reports may differ from other sources due to the varied reporting times of multiple health agencies and other sources.

N.C. and U.S. Cases

 

Cases

 Deaths

 Hospitalized

 Recovered

 N.C.

106,893

1,726

 1,188

78,707

U.S.

4,034,878   

144,242

N/A

1,233,269

Sources of North Carolina data include the Raleigh News & Observer (July 23) and NCDHHS (July 23). The numbers reported by the newspaper and NCDHHS, including the NCDHHS interactive graphic below this article, may differ as the newspaper updates numbers throughout the day while NCDHHS updates numbers once daily. The number of hospitalized patients represents those currently hospitalized in reporting hospitals and is not a cumulative total of people hospitalized. The estimate of people who have recovered is provided by NCDHHS once per week, on Mondays, and is based on the estimated median recovery time for non-hospitalized cases and for hospitalized cases. U.S. data is from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine (July 23).

High Country Cases

 Resident Cases Active CasesRecovered Deaths 
 Watauga214 99
 N/A 0
 Ashe86 26
 N/A 1
 Avery66 42 24 0
 Caldwell889 479
 400 10
 Wilkes672 N/A 593 7
 Johnson54 16 38 0
 Carter 250 184 64 2

Sources of case information in Watauga and surrounding counties include AppHealthCare (July 23), Toe River Health District (July 23), Caldwell County Health Department (July 23), Wilkes Health (July 23) and Tennessee Department of Health (July 23). Not all counties report the same categories of data.

AppHealthCare District (Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany)*

 Residents HospitalizedNon-Resident Cases 
 14 52
*Cumulative numbers updated July 23 (not all are active)

As of July 23, AppHealthCare is also currently monitoring 142 people in Watauga County, 47 people in Ashe and 23 people who reside outside of the three-county area due to those people being exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case. These individuals are currently in quarantine and monitoring their symptoms.

Appalachian State

  Total CasesActive Cases 
 Students 45 25
 Employees 4 1
 Subcontractors 41 1
*Numbers updated July 23

Appalachian State is reporting all cases among students, employees and subcontractors, regardless of where the cases are located, if they can be confirmed with public health officials. The “employees” category includes both faculty and staff. The “subcontractors” category indicates individuals working on campus construction projects who are employed by private construction companies, rather than the university.

Testing Numbers

State/County

Tests Completed

N.C.

1,523,675

Watauga

4,184

Ashe 

1,637

Avery

1,511

Caldwell

12,460

Wilkes

 N/A

Johnson

2,970

Carter

5,712

The above testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include AppHealthCare (as of July 11), NCDHHS (July 23), Toe River Health District (July 10), Caldwell County Health Department (July 23) and Tennessee Department of Health (July 23). AppHealthCare is reporting test numbers once per week. Wilkes Health is not reporting the number of tests completed.

