Following are updates on COVID-19 cases and test numbers in the U.S., North Carolina and in High Country counties. The following reports may differ from other sources due to the varied reporting times of multiple health agencies and other sources.
N.C. and U.S. Cases
Cases
Deaths
Hospitalized
Recovered
N.C.
99,778
1,634
1,115
67,124
U.S.
3,768,055
140,500
N/A
1,131,121
Sources of North Carolina data include the Raleigh News & Observer (July 19) and NCDHHS (July 19). The numbers reported by the newspaper and NCDHHS, including the NCDHHS interactive graphic below this article, may differ as the newspaper updates numbers throughout the day while NCDHHS updates numbers once daily. The number of hospitalized patients represents those currently hospitalized in reporting hospitals and is not a cumulative total of people hospitalized. The estimate of people who have recovered is provided by NCDHHS once per week, on Mondays, and is based on the estimated median recovery time for non-hospitalized cases and for hospitalized cases. U.S. data is from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine (July 19).
High Country Cases
Resident Cases
Active Cases
Recovered
Deaths
Watauga
177
83
N/A
0
Ashe
76
19
N/A
1
Avery
58
48
10
0
Caldwell
745
352
384
9
Wilkes
644
N/A
576
7
Johnson
52
14
38
0
Carter
179
120
57
2
Sources of case information in Watauga and surrounding counties include AppHealthCare (July 19), Toe River Health District (July 19), Caldwell County Health Department (July 17), Wilkes Health (July 16) and Tennessee Department of Health (July 19). Not all counties report the same categories of data.
AppHealthCare District (Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany)*
Residents Hospitalized
Non-Resident Cases
14
48
*Cumulative numbers updated July 19 (not all are active)
As of July 19, AppHealthCare is also currently monitoring 165 people in Watauga County, 58 people in Ashe and 20 people who reside outside of the three-county area due to those people being exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case. These individuals are currently in quarantine and monitoring their symptoms.
Appalachian State
Total Cases
Active Cases
Students
33
16
Employees
3
0
Subcontractors
41
1
*Numbers updated July 19
Appalachian State is reporting all cases among students, employees and subcontractors, regardless of where the cases are located, if they can be confirmed with public health officials. The “employees” category includes both faculty and staff. The “subcontractors” category indicates individuals working on campus construction projects who are employed by private construction companies, rather than the university.
Testing Numbers
State/County
Tests Completed
N.C.
1,394,864
Watauga
4,184
Ashe
1,637
Avery
1,511
Caldwell
11,162
Wilkes
N/A
Johnson
2,902
Carter
4,883
The above testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include AppHealthCare (as of July 11), NCDHHS (July 19), Toe River Health District (July 10), Caldwell County Health Department (July 16) and Tennessee Department of Health (July 19). AppHealthCare is reporting test numbers once per week, on Thursdays. Wilkes Health is not reporting the number of tests completed.
