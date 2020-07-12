DHHS logo

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on July 11 reported the state’s highest one-day number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases with 2,462 reported — the highest one-day increase to date. Hospitalizations were also at a record high with 1,093 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

“Record-high numbers like today are concerning," said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen. “We all have a responsibility to one another to wear a face covering, avoid crowds and wash our hands often to get our trends going back in the right direction.”

Following are updates on COVID-19 cases and test numbers in the U.S., North Carolina and in High Country counties. The following reports may differ from other sources due to the varied reporting times of multiple health agencies and other sources.

N.C. and U.S. Cases

 

Cases

 Deaths

 Hospitalized

 Recovered

 N.C.

85,701

1,503

 1,070

55,318

U.S.

3,301,820     

135,171

N/A

1,006,326

Sources of North Carolina data include the Raleigh News & Observer (July 12) and NCDHHS (July 12). The numbers reported by the newspaper and NCDHHS, including the NCDHHS interactive graphic below this article, may differ as the newspaper updates numbers throughout the day while NCDHHS updates numbers once daily. The number of hospitalized patients represents those currently hospitalized in reporting hospitals and is not a cumulative total of people hospitalized. The estimate of people who have recovered is provided by NCDHHS once per week, on Mondays, and is based on the estimated median recovery time for non-hospitalized cases and for hospitalized cases. U.S. data is from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine (July 12).

High Country Cases

 Resident Cases Active CasesRecovered Deaths 
 Watauga132 71
 N/A 0
 Ashe65 12
 N/A 1
 Avery 42 35 8 0
 Caldwell616 270
 340 6
 Wilkes616 N/A 569 7
 Johnson46 9 37 0
 Carter 105 49 54 2

Sources of case information in Watauga and surrounding counties include AppHealthCare (July 12), Toe River Health District (July 12), Caldwell County Health Department (July 12), Wilkes Health (July 12), and Tennessee Department of Health (July 12). Not all counties report the same categories of data.

AppHealthCare District (Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany)

 Residents HospitalizedNon-Resident Cases 
 9 45
*Numbers updated July 12

As of July 12, AppHealthCare is also currently monitoring 125 people in Watauga County, 40 people in Ashe and 13 people who reside outside of the three-county area due to those people being exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case. These individuals are currently in quarantine and monitoring their symptoms.

Appalachian State

  Total CasesActive Cases 
 Students 21 9
 Employees 3 0
 Subcontractors 40 0
*Numbers updated July 12

Appalachian State is reporting all cases among students, employees and subcontractors, regardless of where the cases are located, if they can be confirmed with public health officials. The “employees” category includes both faculty and staff. The “subcontractors” category indicates individuals working on campus construction projects who are employed by private construction companies, rather than the university.

Testing Numbers

State/County

Tests Completed

N.C.

1,199,575

Watauga

3,328

Ashe 

1,277

Avery

1,511

Caldwell

9,237

Wilkes

 N/A

Johnson

2,707

Carter

3,552

The above testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include AppHealthCare (as of July 4), NCDHHS (July 12), Toe River Health District (July 10) Caldwell County Health Department (July 12) and Tennessee Department of Health (July 12). AppHealthCare is reporting test numbers once per week, on Thursdays. Wilkes Health is not reporting the number of tests completed.

