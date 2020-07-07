AppHealthCare

Following are updates on COVID-19 cases and test numbers in the U.S., North Carolina and in High Country counties. The following reports may differ from other sources due to the varied reporting times of multiple health agencies and other sources.

N.C. and U.S. Cases

 

Cases

 Deaths

 Hospitalized

 Recovered

 N.C.

75,875

1,420

 989

55,318

U.S.

2,994,223   

131,599

N/A

936,476

Sources of North Carolina data include the Raleigh News & Observer (July 7) and NCDHHS (July 7). The numbers reported by the newspaper and NCDHHS, including the NCDHHS interactive graphic below this article, may differ as the newspaper updates numbers throughout the day while NCDHHS updates numbers once daily. The number of hospitalized patients represents those currently hospitalized in reporting hospitals and is not a cumulative total of people hospitalized. The estimate of people who have recovered is provided by NCDHHS once per week, on Mondays, and is based on the estimated median recovery time for non-hospitalized cases and for hospitalized cases. U.S. data is from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine (July 7).

High Country Cases

 Resident Cases Active CasesRecovered Deaths 
 Watauga103 61
 N/A 0
 Ashe59 14
 N/A 1
 Avery 27 19 8 0
 Caldwell526 220
 300 6
 Wilkes599 N/A 559 6
 Johnson 45 12 33 0
 Carter 70 16 53 1

Sources of case information in Watauga and surrounding counties include AppHealthCare (July 7), Toe River Health District (July 7), Caldwell County Health Department (July 7), Wilkes Health (July 7), and Tennessee Department of Health (July 7). Not all counties report the same categories of data.

AppHealthCare District (Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany)

 Residents HospitalizedNon-Resident Cases 
 7 42

As of July 7, AppHealthCare is also currently monitoring 83 people in Watauga County, 28 people in Ashe and four people who reside outside of the three-county area due to those people being exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case. These individuals are currently in quarantine and monitoring their symptoms.

Testing Numbers

State/County

Tests Completed

N.C.

1,071,290

Watauga

1,674

Ashe 

690

Avery

N/A

Caldwell

8,401

Wilkes

 N/A

Johnson

2,656

Carter

3,312

The above testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include AppHealthCare (July 2), NCDHHS (July 7), Caldwell County Health Department (July 7) and Tennessee Department of Health (July 7). AppHealthCare is reporting test numbers once per week, on Thursdays. Wilkes Health is not reporting the number of tests completed, and Toe River Health District (Avery County) has not reported test numbers since June 29.

