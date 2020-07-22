BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Commissioners will soon evaluate whether or not to partner with the town of Boone on a potential Queen Street parking deck.
Plans for two parking deck options in the area of the 141-space surface parking lot owned by the town of Boone were presented during the board's July 21 meeting. The same presentation was made to the Boone Town Council less than a week earlier.
Matthew Oetting of McGill Associates made the presentation to the commissioners with Option 1 being a $15.5 million project with 483 parking spaces, and Option 2 estimating to cost $10 million for 321 spaces. The commissioners weighed whether or not it would be more effective for them to partner on the parking deck with the town in the range of $10-15 million, or if they should continue with plans to extend parking in the county-owned Ginn and Hardin/Turner House parking lots at the intersection of Water Street and Queen Street.
The commissioners and the council members met for a joint meeting in February to discuss possible options for parking while also saving the Hardin/Turner House — located at 136 N. Water St. At that time, the county mentioned extending the Ginn lot over the Turner lot for a second level of parking for a total of 100 parking spots for courthouse patrons and county employees.
Commissioner Larry Turnbow again brought up the need for 100 spaces for county use, and said the aforementioned options for a Queen Street deck would be more than what the county needs to provide.
"We also have to evaluate what portion of cost would go to the county since we’re only going to need and use 100 spaces to provide for the court," Turnbow said. "We need to evaluate what our cost would be in just developing parking spaces on the Turner property versus what the cost would be in helping develop the Queen Street property with the town."
County Manager Deron Geouque provided what he called a "rough comparison" of what a parking deck in the Ginn lot area could cost the county. He said that Chad Roberson with Clark Nexsen created a quick analysis of what it would cost for a two-level parking deck on the county-owned property, which could be around $7 million for roughly 250 parking spaces — with 100 on each level and another 40-50 spaces in the Turner lot. If the county chose to do a "table top" parking option, which would extend the Ginn lot over the Turner lot to Water Street, Geouque said the county would net 80-100 parking spots for about $2 million to $2.5 million.
Geouque also shared concerns about costs for rock excavation for the Queen Street lot. Neither the analysis for the possible Queen Street parking deck nor the Ginn lot parking deck included soil boring tests to examine potential costs for rock excavation. He recalled when the county was developing the local health department and had $500,000 to $1 million in costs for rock removal.
Oetting said that with the preliminary nature of the plans for a Queen Street parking deck, McGill Associates decided to hold off on soil borings until more of a definite plan had been developed. He added that the agency did anticipate a substantial amount of rock excavation and included that in the cost estimates.
During the July 16 meeting of the Boone Town Council, Town Manager John Ward said that the next step in the process would be to evaluate potential business models for the parking deck. Turnbow said it was imperative that Geouque and one of the commissioners meet with Ward and a council member to gain clarity on what portion of the cost the county would bear for the parking deck.
The commissioners also discussed the second round of CARES Act funding it will be receiving and how it will be dispersed. The first allotment of CARES Act funding the county received totaled $1,164,018; this amount was split eight ways among the county, each of the four municipalities, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, Watauga County Schools and AppHealthCare.
The North Carolina General Assembly authorized a second release of funding, allocating an additional $1,090,280 to Watauga County — of which $563,575 is required to be allocated among the four municipalities.
Geouque explained that the county had allocated $100,000 to the towns of Blowing Rock, Beech Mountain, Seven Devils and Boone in the first round, which left an additional $463,575 to be allocated.
The county plans to allocate the additional funds with a 20 percent base of $92,000 to each town, and the remaining balance was to be allocated based on a per capita method. No funds were to be appropriated to outside entities.
The county is keeping $626,705 from the allocation, with the town of Boone receiving $177,928, Blowing Rock receiving $98,061, Beech Mountain receiving $94,058 and Seven Devils receiving $93,528. According to Geouque, the towns will need to submit a plan to the county by Aug. 25 on how the funds will be spent. The county will then submit an overall plan to the North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office by Sept. 1.
"We’re not sure how much more funding will be coming," Geouque said. "We’ve basically spent all of the funding, and we’re still not done with this issue. We can see issues coming in the next several months, or it could be come January or February that we experience it. We’re trying to make sure that the county is in a good position to handle any upcoming issue we may have."
The request by Watauga County Schools for a text amendment to the Valle Crucis Historic District Ordinance was tabled until the board's next meeting on Aug. 4.
