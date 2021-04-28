RALEIGH — Starting April 30, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the indoor mass gathering limit will be increased to 100 while the outdoor mass gathering limit will be 200.
Masks will no longer be required outdoors, which aligns the state with Centers for Disease Prevention and Control guidelines.
"Even though we're continuing our dimmer switch approach of easing restrictions, we need to stay vigilant," Cooper said at a April 28 press conference. "In addition to indoor masks, many of our strong safety requirements remain in place for public places, including social distancing and capacity limits."
Cooper said the state still expects to lift mandatory capacity, mass gathering and social distancing restrictions by June 1.
"We believe that we will make enough progress during the month of May," Cooper said. "We're always going to keep an eye on (metrics) and make decisions following the science and the data, but our plan is on June 1to lift those particular restrictions."
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said the state would not lift the indoor face mask mandate until at least two-thirds of adults in the state have had at least one vaccine dose.
About 38.5 percent of the North Carolina population has at least one COVID-19 shot as of April 28, according to NCDHHS.
The full executive order can be found at files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO209-Easing-Statewide-Restrictions.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.