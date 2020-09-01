BOONE — The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the launch of its Tuesday Restaurant Takeover campaign, set to run weekly for the remainder of 2020.
The effort builds off the 'Takeout Tuesday' program, a nine-week campaign that brought visibility and marketing support to restaurants during the North Carolina Stay at Home Order implemented during spring 2020.
Tuesday Restaurant Takeover is designed to encourage area residents to support our local restaurants by utilizing options like takeout, curbside or dine-in on Tuesdays, while also contributing to a social media takeover by posting pictures of their meal and experience with the #keepboonehealthy hashtag. The campaign incorporates an all-encompassing approach to interaction with local restaurants, while also complying with the health and safety directives from AppHealthCare and State officials, the chamber said.
"Our entire restaurant community has worked so hard to be creative and engaging toward customers, especially over the last six months, and we hope the Tuesday Restaurant Takeover can help remind everyone about the unique food options available inside these local businesses," said David Jackson, president/CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. "Takeout Tuesday was successful because our local community embraced the practice of supporting area restaurants on Tuesdays, at a time where the business was so important for those local establishments that were just trying to keep their doors open. This is a great way for our new residents to get familiar with what our restaurant scene has to offer and everyone can help boost the visibility of their restaurant selection by simply sharing a picture on social media. Local restaurants will not only benefit from the business, but they will have a platform for customers to see they are open, they are operating with safety guidelines in place, and they eager for customer interaction."
Specials for the Tuesday Restaurant Takeover will be aggregated at boonechamber.com/tuesdaytakeover and updated on a monthly basis. Contact katie@boonechamber.com to be added to the specials list.
If you have questions, contact the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce at 828-264-2225 or email david@boonechamber.com.
