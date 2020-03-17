BOONE — The Paul H. Broyhill Wellness Center in Boone will be closing for at least two weeks starting 2 p.m., March 17, as announced by Appalachian Regional Healthcare System.
"The decision was made given the extraordinary events of the past few days, including the president’s recent recommendation that all gatherings should be limited to no more than 10 people," ARHS said in a March 17 statement. "We understand that the Wellness Center is an integral part of many people’s daily lives and routines. During this unprecedented time, we feel that this closure is a necessary step in ARHS’s efforts to flatten the curve and reduce the impact of the COVID-19 virus."
According to ARHS, member billing will be adjusted for this period of closure, and any applicable late fees will be waived for the month of March. The closure will be reevaluated at a later date.
Due to medical necessity, patients will still have the option to receive physical therapy and occupational therapy services at The Rehabilitation Center. For more information about The Rehabilitation Center, call (828) 268-9043.
For questions regarding closure of the Paul H. Broyhill Wellness Center, call (828)266-1060. For more information about the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System’s response to COVID-19, visit apprhs.org/COVID19.
