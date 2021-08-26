Boone UMC logo

BOONE —  Boone United Methodist Church is hosting a vaccine clinic in their Family Life Center  on Aug. 27, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. The Clinic is open to the community on a walk-in basis.

Boone UMC is located on 471 New Market Blvd., in Boone.

For each person receiving a vaccination, gift cards for $100 are available, and drivers who bring a person for vaccination are eligible for a $25 gift card.

Vaccines are free, and insurance and ID are not required. Persons with a chronic health condition or anyone with concerns should consult their doctor before receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

