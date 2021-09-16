BOONE — The Boone Town Council voted on Sept. 16 to allow certain businesses the ability to not require masks.
The amended State of Emergency Declaration will allow businesses that provide athletic or fitness opportunities the option of relaxing indoor masking requirements if it follows certain guidelines.
Business may choose to allow persons actively engaged in athletic activity indoors to not wear a mask if either (1) social distancing of 10 feet can be maintained by every participant in all directions, or (2) social distancing of 6 feet can be maintained by every participant in all directions and the business requires proof that all participants in a particular indoor space are vaccinated.
In order to relax mask requirements, a business must post notice of their policy in a manner clear to all patrons entering the business. The town of Boone will provide appropriate language to be posted.
Masks will still be required in all common areas and whenever participants are not actively engaged in athletic activity.
Council member Nancy LaPlaca was not at the meeting and council member Connie Ulmer abstained, which counts as a "yes" vote. The motion was introduced by council member Sam Furgiuele.
Virginia Roseman stated that any point in time, these mandates can be altered and changed to reflect the health conditions at that time.
The original State of Emergency Deceleration was passed by the Boone Town Council on Aug. 6, which reinstated its mask mandate regardless of vaccination status as per the June 18, 2020, order. The order was effective Aug. 10 with violations resulting in a class 2 misdemeanor after substantial warning.
The original order — which outlines exceptions to wearing a mask including if a person has trouble breathing and for those dining at a restaurant while they are at their table — can be found at www.townofboone.net/wp-content/uploads/2016/07/SOE-8621.pdf.
