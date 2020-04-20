BOONE — In accordance with recent recommendations to limit gatherings and to limit the potential spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), several modifications will be made to the April 21 Boone Town Council meeting agenda and public participation process.
The first virtual Boone Town Council meeting will have a limited agenda. As part of the agenda the town council is expected to select an additional upcoming date to schedule a special called town council meeting to catch up on items that would have been on the agenda in March and April. Moving forward and until further notice, all meetings will be held in a virtual platform.
Anyone can view the council meeting live at https://townofboone.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Individuals who wish to address the council during remote public participation can do so through WebEx either online or by phone. If you wish to provide public comment, email Town Manager John Ward at john.ward@townofboone.net or call in at 828-268-6205 and you will be provided an invitation to the meeting. All registrations must be completed by 5:45 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
Participants should complete the registration form provided in the meeting invite to be included in public participation and view further instructions. Staff will moderate the WebEx session to ensure all participants have an opportunity to address Council. Individuals who require user assistance registering or joining the WebEx event can call 828-406-1707 for support.
To preserve bandwidth and ensure an orderly meeting, only individuals who wish to address the council should use the WebEx link. Anyone who wants to watch the meeting, but not address the council, should view the livestream at the link above.
