WATAUGA COUNTY — Downtown Boone and Blowing Rock are opting not to enforce their normal parking regulations as many downtown restaurants are utilizing curbside delivery in the wake of the 2019 novel coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic, according to statements from each town's officials.
"In an effort to make it easier to visit downtown businesses we have made parking free in downtown (on town-owned spaces) until April 13, with the potential to extend as needed," Boone Downtown Development Coordinator Lane Moody said. "We have also contacted downtown restaurants and given them the option to designate a space in front of their business to use for curbside pick-up."
Moody said there's no time limit to the free parking in downtown Boone.
Many restaurants across the High Country are utilizing curbside pickup after N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper barred dine-in options at restaurants and bars.
The town of Boone has metered parallel parking spaces with pay lots located on West King Street and North Depot Street and median parking on Queen Street.
In Blowing Rock, parking regulations are not being enforced until further notice, Blowing Rock Town Manager Shane Fox confirmed, who also confirmed that the Blowing Rock Police Department is still operating normally.
"We have full (police) patrols out and are fully investigating calls," Fox added.
In Blowing Rock, parking is usually free with three-hour time limits. Parking is available along Main Street, Park Avenue, Wallingford Avenue and Sunset Drive with parking decks alongside Wallingford Avenue and on Ginny Stevens Lane next to the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum.
