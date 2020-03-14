BEECH MOUNTAIN — Following an executive order by N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper on March 14 banning gatherings of 100 people or more across the state, "and in the interest of the health and wellbeing of our community," Beech Mountain Resort announced March 14 that it will be closing for the winter season at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.
"There are currently no reported cases of COVID-19 reported at the resort, but we believe that the safety of all of Beech Mountain Resort staff and patrons are of the utmost importance," the resort said. "All lift ticket, rental and ski school reservations will be refunded immediately."
"Thank you to our loyal patrons for another incredible winter season," the resort added. "Please continue to check our website for updates on summer offerings. We look forward to welcoming back our Beech Mountain family later this year."
