BOONE — Appalachian Regional Healthcare System’s first COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Dec. 22 at Watauga Medical Center, and the hospital system had administered 600 vaccinations to staff members as of Dec. 29.
Appalachian Regional Healthcare System had received 800 doses of the the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in its initial shipment, and received a second shipment of 400 doses on Dec. 28. The 1,200 doses the hospital system has received so far is for staff at all ARHS locations; ARHS has more than 1,400 employees, according to ARHS spokesperson Vicki Stevens.
To ensure that frontline workers receive the vaccine quickly, ARHS stratified employees, contractors and non-employed providers into high- and low-risk categories and pre-loaded those high-risk employees into the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Management System database, Stevens said.
The day staff received the shipment of the vaccine, occupational health nurse, Crystal Minton, RN, vaccinated Kevin Wolfe, MD, a pulmonologist who is treating COVID-19 patients at the hospital, followed by Emergency Department nurse Madison Bakken, RN.
“We feel so fortunate to be able to begin vaccinating our frontline workers who are taking care of COVID patients each day,” said Chuck Mantooth, president and CEO of ARHS. “Protecting them means they will stay healthy and continue to be available for the community.”
ARHS stated that there was an air of excitement in the room as Wolfe received his dose, and those within view erupted in applause. Many healthcare workers see these vaccinations as a first step in defeating this virus, and have a renewed sense of hope.
When asked why Wolfe decided to take the vaccine, he stated, “When you look at the risk and you look at the benefit of taking the vaccination, I believe the benefits far outweigh the risks.” Wolfe said he is proud to be a role model for the rest of the community in taking this important step to fight the pandemic.
“I’m incredibly honored to have had this opportunity,” Bakken said. “Today is the first glimmer of hope for us in this dark year.”
Bakken said she is proud to receive the vaccine in support of her fellow healthcare workers and excited that one day soon she may be able to safely embrace her parents and loved ones again.
North Carolina is currently in Phase 1a of the state’s four-phase plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, which calls for vaccines to be available to healthcare workers and long-term care staff and residents. Phase 1b calls for vaccinating adults at highest risk of severe illness and those at highest risk for exposure according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Those seeking more information about the state vaccine distribution plan should visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.
For more information about the ARHS COVID-19 situation, including testing and vaccination, visit apprhs.org/covid19/.
Kayla Lasure contributed reporting to this story.
