WATAUGA — With COVID-19 cases rising in the county, local schools outside of the public Watauga County School system — such as Two Rivers Community School, Grace Academy and Mountain Pathways — are taking varied COVID-19 precautions for the start of the fall school year.
For many schools, the first day of the year is in mid-August. At Two Rivers Community School — the free public charter school in Watauga County — all children and staff are required to wear masks while inside regardless of vaccination status.
April Flanders, the incoming chair of the Two Rivers board, said they heard from health experts and read reopening guidelines from the state and federal level in reaching the decision to wear masks.
“We came to a unanimous decision that to protect both our school community and the community at large, the best way to move forward was to have a mask mandate for our students and faculty alike,” Flanders said. “Our responsibility is to do what we can to protect that population. As things evolve, of course, the board may revisit this issue in the future, but we feel like the safest way to get our kids in school full time is to have them masked.”
As part of the masking mandate for Two Rivers, the board approved a reopening plan created by the director of the school, Natalie Oransky. The school will not directly ask about vaccination status unless it's needed to determine whether or not an individual needs to quarantine after exposure to someone with a confirmed COVID-19 case.
Two Rivers will also provide hand sanitizer and soap for use by staff and students, and clean high touch surfaces twice a day using a disinfectant that has been approved for use against COVID-19.
“We're just going to kind of assume that everyone can carry the virus, so we'll treat everyone the same,” Oransky said. "We're going to continue to be careful while hopefully providing our kids with our Two Rivers experience.”
Flanders said that Two Rivers currently has space for new students in third, fourth, fifth and eighth grade. More information on how to contact the school for more about the application process can be found at trcsboone.org/contact-us.
Grace Academy, a private classical Christian School in Boone, is not requiring masks for its students and staff to start the coming school year. Masks are optional and it is up to parents if they want their kid to wear a mask. Brittnee Sutherland, head of Grace Academy, said as of Aug. 4, they were monitoring the COVID-19 numbers and were making masks optional for students.
Sutherland said when the board made the decision, it took into account state and federal guidelines, and what parents wanted. The board and staff at Grace Academy also continually monitors the COVID-19 situation in the county.
“A lot of different factors went into our board making that decision, but again we are monitoring it on a daily basis,” Sutherland said. “ Most of our parents would like that decision to be left to them. The majority of them have felt comfortable with (the optional mask) decision.”
The first day of school for Grace Academy is on Aug. 23 and the school has close to 150 students in total. Information on how to apply to Grace Academy can be found at www.graceacademyboone.com/admissions/.
Mountain Pathways Director Lindsey Holderfield said the Montessori school would be opening full time at full capacity on campus on Aug. 16, but will keep health screenings in place and have all children and adults in the building wear masks unless they are eating or drinking.
The school has had a mask requirement in place since June 2020 when it reopened after the initial lockdown.
“We've just kept them the whole time because it's the thing that's made our parent community and our staff feel safe about making sure that we can all be there and that the kids can be there on site,” Holderfield said. “That's the most important thing as far as I'm concerned as we want to keep these kids in the classroom.”
The health screening for students and staff will include a temperature check and a series of questions about symptoms and potential COVID-19 exposure. Holderfield said the school did find people who were maybe not as healthy as they thought with temperatures and symptoms when conducting the screening.
“We thought over the summer we might be ready to take our masks off when we're outside, and now we've decided not to do that so that we can let the children be near each other,” Holderfield said. “We don't have to keep the distance as much if we're masked.”
The school, which has about 65 students, will also be cleaning and disinfecting throughout the day. The school is also limiting entrance into its buildings to only staff and students, and then visitors by appointment.
Mountain Pathways pre-primary and primary programs are completely full for the 2021-2022 school year, according to its website. In the event that a space becomes available, the school will contact applicants to schedule a tour and resume its admissions process. More information on how to apply can be found at mountain-pathways.org/application-1.
