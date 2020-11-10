BOONE — AppHealthCare indicated on Nov. 6 that the numbers of active cases and people in quarantine in Watauga County remained stable, but that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 had been on the rise over the past week.
“As we get closer to the Thanksgiving and holiday season, we encourage everyone to be mindful of the fact that this virus is still with us and there are actions we can all take to avoid and lessen our exposure and a potential spike that could overwhelm our health care system,” AppHealthCare stated in its weekly Situation Update.
The health department shared tips for gathering safely from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, including: stay home if you are sick or have been exposed to COVID-19; keep the gathering small; stay outdoors if you can; avoid self-serve food; consider asking guests to self-quarantine for 14 days before the event, and if you cannot, at least minimize your exposure to others prior to attending; and maintain a safe distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash your hands and wear a face covering.
AppHealthCare encourages college students returning home to be tested close to their departure time and to self-quarantine for 14 days when returning home to prevent spreading the virus to loved ones.
AppHealthCare reported 106 active cases among Watauga County residents on Nov. 10, up from 66 active cases on Nov. 3. Watauga’s total case count was 1,921 as of Nov. 10, an increase of 92 cases over the total reported as of Nov. 3.
Appalachian State reported 37 active cases on Nov. 10, up from 23 active cases as of Nov. 3. App State’s cumulative case count was 1,144 as of Nov. 10, which is 33 more than the total reported on Nov. 3.
Any App State student or employee living on campus or in Watauga County is counted in AppHealthCare’s numbers for Watauga. Appalachian State also includes students and staff who are residing in other counties in its reported numbers.
Sixteen Watauga residents have died due to COVID-19-related complications, AppHealthCare reported as of Nov. 10. Thirteen of the county’s 16 reported COVID-19-related deaths have occurred at Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation, and one occurred at the Foley Center. Both are nursing facilities.
As of Nov. 5, AppHealthCare reported 24 active clusters (five or more cases that are linked) and outbreaks (two or more cases that are linked) in Watauga County, with most associated with organizations or residence halls at Appalachian State or student apartment complexes. Although many of the clusters reported no active cases as of Nov. 5, “an outbreak or cluster is considered over if 28 days have passed after the latest date of symptom onset in a symptomatic person or first date of specimen collection from the most recent asymptomatic person, whichever is later,” AppHealthCare stated.
Statewide, the total cases to date numbered 297,442 as of Nov. 10, with 4,660 COVID-19-related deaths to date, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. On Nov. 10, the number of people hospitalized with the virus was 1,230, according to NCDHHS.
