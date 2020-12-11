BOONE — While the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing, flu season has arrived and AppHealthCare is offering drive-thru flu vaccine clinics Dec. 14,15, 17 and 18.
Flu Vaccination Week is observed nationally and in North Carolina Dec. 6-12, and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said it "serves as a reminder that it is never too late to get vaccinated and help protect yourself and others from this dangerous, sometimes deadly virus."
Flu vaccine clinics will be offered at three locations: 126 Poplar Grove in Boone, 413 McConnell Street in Jefferson and 157 Health Services Road in Sparta.
Appointments can be made by completing an online registration form at www.AppHealthCare.com. If a community member is unable to schedule an appointment online, call (828) 795-1970. Those with health insurance, should bring their insurance card or information with them. Community members are asked to arrive anytime from 1-4 p.m., stay in their car and follow the directional signage.
Flu infections are most common from late fall to early spring in North Carolina. Peak activity usually occurs in January or February, although it can’t be predicted exactly when it will happen. This year, there is also COVID-19 to contend with, so attempts to slow the spread of viruses must continue.
“It is important to receive the flu vaccine in order to protect you and your loved ones during the flu season," AppHealthCare Health Director Jennifer Greene said. "This year, it is more important than ever because of COVID-19 and flu that can circulate in the community at the same time. The best way to prevent the spread of flu is to get the flu vaccine. You can get your vaccine at AppHealthCare drive-thru clinics or see your healthcare provider or local pharmacy.”
This was echoed by NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, MD, who added, "Fortunately when it comes to the flu, there’s a clear, simple step everyone can take to protect themselves and their families. It’s not too late. Make a plan today and get your flu shot.”
According to studies cited by the CDC, a flu vaccination can:
● Protect people who are at greater risk of becoming seriously ill from flu, like older adults, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions (including obesity) and young children
● Make the illness milder and reduce the risk of more serious outcomes
● Protect pregnant women and their developing babies Flu vs. COVID-19 Similarities and Differences
Both COVID-19 and the flu are respiratory viruses so they are spread in a similar way and can affect someone’s respiratory system, which can present as difficulty breathing or shortness of breath. Some of the symptoms associated with COVID-19 are the same as the flu like fever, cough, aches and may require testing to confirm a diagnosis. It is important to note that a key difference of the flu and COVID-19 is that COVID-19 is more contagious among certain populations and age groups. COVID-19 can spread quickly and easily to a lot of people.
How to prevent spread of flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses:
● Get a flu shot to prevent infection from influenza
● Wear a cloth face covering over the nose and mouth
● Wash hands often or use hand sanitizer
● Wait at least 6 feet from others
● Stay home when sick
● Keep distance from others who are sick
● Avoid touching the face
● Avoid crowded areas
● Clean and disinfect high touch surfaces in common areas like doorknobs, remotes, lightswitches, tables and handles.
COVID-19 Symptoms
Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure. According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of reported symptoms. These include:
● Fever or chills
● Cough
● Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
● Fatigue
● Muscle or body aches
● Headache
● New loss of taste or smell
● Sore throat
● Congestion or runny nose
● Nausea or vomiting
● Diarrhea
Flu Symptoms
● A fever of 100.4F/38C degrees or higher or feeling feverish, although not everyone with the flu has a fever
● A cough and/or sore throat
● A runny or stuffy nose
● Headaches and/or body aches
● Chills
● Fatigue
● Nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea (most common in children)
Additional Resources
To learn more about the flu, visit flu.nc.gov or flu.ncdhhs.gov.
For the 2020-21 flu season, NCDHHS has launched a new flu vaccination campaign to encourage flu vaccination and educate North Carolinians about the health risks associated with seasonal flu. Materials are available in English and Spanish that can be used by any organization to help emphasize the need for vaccination and how quick and easy the process is. For more information, go to flu.ncdhhs.gov/materials.htm.
For more information related to COVID-19, including local data, visit AppHealthCare’s website at www.AppHealthCare.com/covid-19-information/.
AppHealthCare's COVID-19 call center is available to take COVID-19 related calls each day at (828) 795-1970 and you can also email questions to preparedness@apphealth.com.
AppHealthCare is available and on-call 24/7 to respond to public health emergencies. Call the Watauga (828) 264-4995, Ashe (336) 246-9449 or Alleghany (336) 372-5641 offices anytime and follow the prompts. For more information, visit www.AppHealthCare.com and follow us on Facebook or Twitter.
