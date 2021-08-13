WATAUGA — AppHealthCare announced in its Aug. 13 COVID-19 situation report that it would be expanding its COVID-19 testing efforts.
Beginning Aug. 16, AppHealthCare will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday from 8:30-10 a.m. No appointment is needed
AppHealthCare also offers COVID-19 vaccines by walk-in or appointment Monday through Friday. Walk-in vaccination hours for vaccines are between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. AppHealthCare stated that if a community member decides to do a walk-in appointment for vaccine, they may have to wait.
To schedule an appointment, call AppHealthCare at (828) 795-1970.
Until Aug. 31, $100 Visa gift cards are available to those are are 18 and older who are getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone who drives a community member to get a vaccine also receives a $25 Visa gift card.
AppHealthCare stated that if a community member gets vaccinated, their risk of infection is about 3.5 times lower, their risk of getting ill from COVID-19 is over eight times lower and their risk of hospitalization or death is about 25 times lower.
AppHealthCare reports that in its three-county district, there have only been 96 breakthrough cases — meaning a person who was vaccinated got sick from COVID-19. The agency stated the vast majority of those breakthrough cases are avoiding serious illness, hospitalization and death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.