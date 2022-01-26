WATAUGA — Residents seeking a COVID-19 test in Watauga County will need to register before going to the test site at the AppHealthCare Watauga County location.
The health care department announced that beginning Friday, Jan. 28, prior registration will be needed for COVID-19 testing at the Watauga County location only as AppHealthCare partners with StarMed Healthcare to expand COVID-19 testing.
No appointment is needed. To register for testing (Watauga only), visit www.StarMed.Care and follow the instructions:
- Click on the TESTING tab.
- To find a location near you, enter a date and zip code. (For the Watauga location, the zip code is 28607.)
- A list of available locations with hours will appear. (For testing at the Watauga location, select “Watauga Health Department.”)
- Fill out the form and answer the questions. Hit Submit. (You will have the option to receive a text or email confirmation with a registration number. You can bring this with you for testing, but you can also be looked up by just the name you registered with.)
If you are unable to register prior to testing, staff will be on-site to assist you in completing the needed information.
If you have questions or concerns for StarMed, you can contact their customer service at (704) 941-6000 or email info@starmed.care.
If you have COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 (regardless of symptoms or whether you have been vaccinated), AppHealthCare recommends you be tested.
AppHealthCare offers testing at each of its clinic locations in Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga. When you arrive for testing, please remain in your car and follow signage for testing. AppHealthCare asks that residents do not come into the building to limit potential exposure to others.
