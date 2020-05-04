BOONE — AppHealthCare announced at 5:30 p.m. on May 4 that Watauga County's confirmed COVID-19 case count has decreased to eight due to the confirmed case being counted elsewhere.
"Last week we reported a resident tested positive and was in isolation outside of Watauga County posing no risk to the local community. This case has been transferred to the county where this person is residing and will no longer be reflected in our local count," said AppHealthCare in a statement.
“We continue to urge everyone to continue to do their part in helping to slow the spread of this virus. Your sacrifices are appreciated, and we encourage you to keep up this work so we can continue protecting public health,” stated AppHealthCare Health Director Jennifer Greene.
A cumulative, positive case count for Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties can be found at www.apphealthcare.com/covid-19-information.
Additional information about COVID-19 and necessary precautions are updated by AppHealthCare at www.apphealthcare.com.
