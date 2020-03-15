BOONE — Appalachian Theatre of the High Country on March 15 announced cancellations and postponements of coming events following the governor's March 14 executive order banning events with more than 100 people.
The theater said it would suspend events through April 15.
"While the timing of this is particularly heartbreaking for us all, the safety and health of our patrons, staff, volunteers and artists remain our top priority," it said via its Facebook page. "In response to Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order #117 prohibiting mass gatherings over 100, we are working closely with event sponsors to postpone or cancel public events with over 100 attendees. Things are changing rapidly around this situation so we will reassess this again in two weeks."
Events postponed include the Appalachian State Humanities Council Film Series on March 22; a screening of the film "Parasite" on March 27; Appalachian State Opera Scenes, April 3-4; and a screening of the film "Wizard of Oz" on April 10.
Canceled events include the Che Apalache concert on March 24 and the High Country Jazz Festival, scheduled for June 12-13.
"We will be communicating directly with all ticket holders. For shows that are canceled, tickets purchased through authorized ticket sellers (Etix and the Appalachian Theatre Box Office) will be automatically refunded in full at the point of purchase. No action is needed to receive the refund," the theater said.
"While we do not know how things will unfold in the coming weeks, we do know that our community is strong and resilient, and our doors will open wide once it is deemed we can all gather safely," the theater continued. "As the entire industry is currently affected, this planning will take some time and coordination. We ask for your patience and support as staff works to compile an update for each event.
"In the meantime, as a nonprofit arts organization, this will mean a significant loss of revenue. Tickets, concessions sales and rental fees are the main sources of income and contribute significantly to our financial stability. This greatly affects our ability to preserve this beautiful historic theater, and to share it with everyone in the community. If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation to help us offset the costs already incurred for these canceled events and the lost revenue during our closure, you can do so on our website."
For more information, visit www.apptheatre.org.
