BOONE — Appalachian State has updated its coronavirus website to include a dashboard that gives increased visibility regarding testing, from the number of positive COVID-19 cases to information related to testing sites.
The website and dashboard can be found at www.appstate.edu/go/coronavirus.
The latest reported numbers include six students, three employees and 40 contracted workers. None of the students or employees have been on campus in recent weeks. Public health staff have identified close contacts, who are in quarantine and who are being provided access to testing during their quarantine period.
“As stay-at-home restrictions are lifted and students, faculty and staff return to campus, we expect to see an increase in confirmed positive COVID-19 cases,” a June 18 message from AppHealthCare Director Jennifer Greene and App State Student Health Services Director Margaret Bumgarner stated.
“We also expect an increase in self-reported cases that have not been tested by AppHealthCare or App State. When we hear of these reports, we are coordinating with local public health agencies to the greatest extent possible, in consultation with the North Carolina Division of Public Health Communicable Disease team, to confirm positive cases,” the message stated.
Reporting positive cases:
Faculty and staff are required to report if they have tested positive for COVID-19. You can report this information in two ways:
Via a web form at
- Via telephone, by calling 828-262-4008
If you have concerns about the health of a student, you may email safety@appstate.edu or call 828-262-4008. All reported information will remain confidential.
What happens when someone tests positive?
In North Carolina, when someone tests positive, their health care provider is required by law to report that to their local health department. They also report positive test cases to the state. This is to ensure health care is being provided to individuals who have tested positive, and the health of the public is being protected by implementing isolation procedures.
When an App State student, faculty or staff member tests positive, the local public health department makes contact with that person and gives public health guidance to isolate away from others, stay home and not go to work. AppHealthCare is responsible for public health in Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany Counties.
Additionally, local public health departments are responsible for contact tracing – no matter where someone received a test. This means AppHealthCare will work to:
- Identify cases of COVID-19
- Isolate those who have tested positive
- Identify and quarantine close contacts of those who have tested positive for 14 days
- Monitor positive cases and close contacts until released
When an App State Student has a positive test result, the university’s Student Health Service will assist AppHealthCare as needed.
Who will be notified?
In the event of a positive test, only close contacts of those who have tested positive will be notified by health care providers. This is to protect the privacy of the individuals and prevent the disclosure of protected health information. This procedure is also consistent with CDC and public health guidelines, as well as with the university’s communicable disease notification practice.
Testing locations:App State faculty and staff can be tested at any of the AppHealthCare clinic locations. No one will be turned away due to inability to pay. To schedule an appointment, call (828) 264-4995. Appalachian Regional Healthcare System and many primary care providers also offer testing. More information is available at www.apphealthcare.com/covid-19-testing-locations-in-watauga-county.
Students who are concerned about symptoms should call Student Health Services at 828-262-3100 and ask to speak with a nurse.
COVID-19 testing requires pre-screening and an appointment. Do not show up at a health care provider location without calling in advance.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services offers two additional tools to help you determine whether you should be tested and find testing sites:
Visit the Check My Symptoms site at
- Visit the Find My Testing Place at
The health directors said it is important to rely on official sources of information for facts about COVID-19, not share unconfirmed information and practice prevention measures like the 3 Ws: Wear a cloth face covering in public settings, Wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer, and Wait six feet from others.
App State and AppHealthCare will continue working together to monitor COVID-19 at the university and in our community and to keep the public informed.
Should you have questions, reach out to AppHealthCare at 828-264-4995 or App State Student Health Service at 828-262-3100 or healthservice@appstate.edu.
