BOONE — The Appalachian State Police Department is investigating vandalism of the “Transit Candy” stair mural at the Turchin Center found on July 15.
“The Turchin Center was very disappointed to discover the vandalism directed at the ‘Transit Candy’ stair mural,” said Denise Ringler, director of arts engagement and cultural resources. “We are fully cooperating with App State’s police department in their investigation into this incident, and are also exploring the installation of security cameras on the Turchin Center grounds.”
Ringler said that since its installation last summer, the artwork has become a “beloved landmark on App State’s campus.” Plans are underway to repair the damage and to restore the mural to its original condition.
App State Police asks that anyone with information about the incident contact the App State Police Department at (828) 262-2150. Information can also be shared anonymously at police.appstate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.